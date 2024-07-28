ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Debutant HS Prannoy Starts With A Clinical Outing, Beats Germany's Fabian Roth

Paris (France): India's shuttler HS Prannoy put out a clinical performance to start his maiden campaign at the Summer Games as he beat Germany's lesser-ranked Fabian Roth with a straight-game win in men's singles competition here on Sunday.

The 32-year-old from Kerala, who suffering from chikungunya ahead of the Paris Games, emerged triumphant in his campaign opener, proving his mettle during the comfortable victory over the German shuttler by 2-0 (21-18 21-12). He took only 45 minutes to outplay his rival. He will next face Le Duc Phat of Vietnam on Wednesday in the second and final group match.

German had an upper hand against the 32-year-old as he was leading the first set with three points. At one stage the game was set up for the world number 82 Roth, but the Indian increased the pace to make it 19-17. They engaged in some quality rallies, but a sharp smash gave Prannoy two game points and he converted them after his opponent erred at the net.