Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9 Live: Lakshya Sen Aiming For Spot In Final; Men's Hockey Team, Lovalina Borgohain To Compete In Quarters

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9 Live ( ETV Bharat Graphics )

LIVE FEED Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9 Live: Indian Contingent Schedule Golf

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will play Round 4.

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4 - (Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma) - 12:30 PM Shooting

25m Rapid Fire Men's Pistol Qualification Stage 1 - (Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala) - 12:30 PM

Women's Skeet Qualification Day 2 (Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan) - 1 PM Hockey

Men's Hockey Quaert-final - (India) - 1:30 PM Athletics

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - (Parul Choudhary) - 1:35 PM

Men's Long Jump Qualification (Jeswin Aldrin) - 2:30 PM Boxing

Women's 57 Kg Quarter Final - (Lovlina Borgohain) -2:30 PM Badminton

Men's Singles Semifinal - (Lakshya Sen) - 2:30 PM Sailing

Men's Sailing Race 5 and Race 6 (Visnu Saravanan) - 3:35 PM

Women's Sailing Race 5 and Race 6 (Nethra Kumanan) - 6:05 PM