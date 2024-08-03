Deepika Kumari lost her quarterfinal against the Korean opponent.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 Live: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Third Medal, Dipika Kumari Knocked Out From Quarterfinal
Manu Bhaker missed her third bronze medal in the Paris Olympics by a whisker on Day 8 of the Paris Olympics. Despite her good performance, she was knocked out in the quarterfinal. Bhajan Kaur also lost her fixture and India's campaign in archery came to an end.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 Live: Deepika Kumari Lost Quarterfinal
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 Live: Deepika Kumari Qualifies For Quarterfinal, Bhajan Kaur Makes Pre-quarterfinal Exit
Indian archers Deepika Kumari qualified for the quarterfinal after securing a win in their respective 1/8 elimination round encounters in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday. On the other hand, Bhajan Kaur lost to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa in the shootout.
Deepika Kumari defeated her Germany's Michelle Kroppen by 6-4 while Bhajan Kaur lost to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa 5-6 in the shootout after the regulation shooting end in 5-5 tie.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 Live: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Hat-trick, Finishes Fourth In Women's 25m Pistol Event
India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker missed out on a medal hat-trick after finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol individual event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday. The 22-year-old finished the first stage with 10 points scoring 2 in the first series, 4 in the second series, and 4 in the third series. She then improved her performance in the next few heats claiming three points in the fourth series, all possible five in the fifth, two in the sixth, four in the seventh, three in the eighth and three in the ninth. In total, she amassed 28 points in the final.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 Live: Manu Bhaker Vye For Third Medal, In Action From 1:00 PM
The 22-year-old, who couldn't compete in the Tokyo Games because of the equipment malfunction, seems to be in her prime form as she has made her country proud twice and is in contention to win an unparalleled third out of all three possible medals. Bhaker will be vying for the third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday. She will compete in the 25m Pistol individual event that will start from 1:00 PM IST.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 Live: Indian Contingent Schedule
Shooting
Skeet Women’s Qualification Day 1 - (Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan) - 12:30 PM
25M Pistol Women’s Final - (Manu Bhaker) - 1:00 PM
Archery
Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round - (Deepika Kumari) - 1:52 PM
Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round - (Bhajan Kaur) - 2:05 PM
Sailing
Men’s Dinghy - (Vishnu Saravanan) - 3:45 PM
Women’s Dinghy - (Nethra Kumanan) - 5:55 PM
Boxing
Men’s 71 Kg Quarterfinal - (Nishant Dev) - 12:02 AM
