Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 Live: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Third Medal, Dipika Kumari Knocked Out From Quarterfinal

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8 Live: Deepika Kumari Qualifies For Quarterfinal, Bhajan Kaur Makes Pre-quarterfinal Exit

Indian archers Deepika Kumari qualified for the quarterfinal after securing a win in their respective 1/8 elimination round encounters in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday. On the other hand, Bhajan Kaur lost to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa in the shootout.

Deepika Kumari defeated her Germany's Michelle Kroppen by 6-4 while Bhajan Kaur lost to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa 5-6 in the shootout after the regulation shooting end in 5-5 tie.