Paris 2024 Olympics Day 8: Know India’s Schedule; These Indian Athletes Are Going To Feature

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 7:40 PM IST

Day 8 of the Paris Olympics will witness the Indian shooters featuring in women’s Skeet qualification while archers Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will also feature in the individual events. Nishant Dev will also play his first bout in the competition on Saturday.

India Schedule Day 8 (ETV Bharat)

Paris (France): The seventh day of the Paris Olympics turned out to be a bag of mixed results for the Indian contingent as the Indian archers made it into the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics. Also, Manu Bhaker inked an opportunity to earn her third medal in the Paris Olympics by qualifying for the final of the Women’s 25m Pistol Individual event. Her medal event will played at 1 PM IST and considering her form in the Paris Games so far, Manu will be one of the strong contenders to secure a podium finish.

Shooting

Skeet Women’s Qualification Day 1 - (Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan) - 12:30 PM
25M Pistol Women’s Final - (Manu Bhaker) - 1:00 PM

Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will resume their campaign in the Skeet Women’s Qualification. Men shooters in the skeet event produced a lacklustre performance but India will be hoping of a remarkable performance from either of the two shooters in the event. Manu Bhaker will play her final in the 25M Pistol event and might bag her third medal in the ongoing edition if continues her sensational form so far in the competition.

Archery

Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round - (Deepika Kumari) - 1:52 PM
Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round - (Bhajan Kaur) - 2:05 PM

Archery has been a disappointing sport for the Indian contingent so far but Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will have a chance to wipe off the disappointment as they both will play their ⅛ elimination round matches. Bhajan has been in good form and she will aim to secure a podium finish.

Sailing

Men’s Dinghy - (Vishnu Saravanan) - 3:45 PM
Women’s Dinghy - (Nethra Kumanan) - 5:55 PM

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan both will play their races on Saturday.

Boxing

Men’s 71 Kg Quarterfinal - (Nishant Dev) - 12:02 AM

Nishant Dev is just one step away from ensuring a medal in boxing. He will play the semi-final against Mexican Marco Alvarez.

TAGGED:

