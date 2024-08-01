Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 7 Schedule - Manu Bhaker To Be In Action Once Again, Indian Hockey Team To Square off Against Australia

France (Paris): After six days of the Paris Olympics, India have won three medals and all of them have come in shooting. The sixth day of the competition turned out to be a bright day for the Indian contingent as Swapnil Kusale who is playing his first Olympics, won a bronze in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. However, the country also witnessed some results which went against them as Nikhat Zareen and Pravin Jadhav exited from the competition.
As we head into the seventh day of the Paris Games, here is the schedule of the Indian athletes who will feature in the various competitions.
Golf
Men’s Individual Stoke Play Round 2 (Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar) - 12:30 PM
Ranked 173 in the world, Shubhankar will be coming into the Olympics with the aim of riding on the momentum of his notable performances this year. He has played 17 tournaments this year making the cut in 14 out of them which means there were only three tournaments in which he didn’t progress beyond the two rounds.
World No. 295, Gaganjeet securing a podium finish is an unlikely possibility but the experience of playing at such a big stage will be handy for him for sure. He has appeared in only a couple of DP World Tour events in the last two years and made the cut in both of them. In his latest tournament, the Hero Indian Open he ended up in the 58th position so the Olympics will be a stern challenge for him.
Shooting
25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision - (Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker) - 12:30 PM
Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 (Anant Naruka) - 1:00 PM
Manu Bhaker has been sensational so far in the Olympics winning two bronze medals. She will be eyeing to bag a third podium finish in the competition but an improved performance might change the colour of her medal as well.
Ranked 10th in the Skeet event, Naruka will look to add one more medal to a stellar performance from the Indian shooting contingent in the history of the Olympics.
Archery
Mixed Team Event ⅛ Elimination Round - (India) - 1:19 PM
Indian archers have dished out a disappointing performance so far in the Paris 2024 Olympics and it will be the last chance for them to get a medal in archery when the Indian mixed team will be up against Indonesia.
Rowing
Men’s Single Sculls Final D - (Balraj Panwar) - 1:48 PM
Indian rower Balraj Panwar will compete in the Men's Single Sculls Final D to determine his final ranking in the event. The Indian rower is already out of the medal contention but he would like to conclude his campaign with a win in his final race.
Judo
Women’s +78 kg Elimination Round of 32 - (Tulika Mann) - 1:30 PM
Tulika Mann will play her first match in the Paris Olympics and the Judoka will fight a bout against Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz. Notably, Tuliika made her history when she qualified for the Olympics becoming the first Indian to do so in judo.
Sailing
Women’s Dinghy - (Nethra Kumaran) - 3:45 PM
Men’s Dinghy - (Vishnu Saravanan) - 7:05 PM
Nethra and Vishnu will compete in their first race of the Paris Olympics on Friday.
Athletics
Women’s 5000m Round 1 - (Ankita, Parul Choudhary) - 9:40 PM
Men’s Shot Put Qualification - (Tajinderpal Singh Toor) - 11:40 PM
Tajinderpal might make it into the final of his event but there are no medal expectations from the duo and a decent performance would be good enough.
Hockey
Men’s Pool B Match - (India) - 4:45 PM
India will be up against a tough opponent like Australia and it will be a fierce challenge to beat the Aussie side. However, they will take some confidence from their 1-2 loss against Belgium where they fought an intense battle against the gold medalists from Tokyo.
