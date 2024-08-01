ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 7 Schedule - Manu Bhaker To Be In Action Once Again, Indian Hockey Team To Square off Against Australia

France (Paris): After six days of the Paris Olympics, India have won three medals and all of them have come in shooting. The sixth day of the competition turned out to be a bright day for the Indian contingent as Swapnil Kusale who is playing his first Olympics, won a bronze in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. However, the country also witnessed some results which went against them as Nikhat Zareen and Pravin Jadhav exited from the competition.

As we head into the seventh day of the Paris Games, here is the schedule of the Indian athletes who will feature in the various competitions.

Golf

Men’s Individual Stoke Play Round 2 (Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar) - 12:30 PM

Ranked 173 in the world, Shubhankar will be coming into the Olympics with the aim of riding on the momentum of his notable performances this year. He has played 17 tournaments this year making the cut in 14 out of them which means there were only three tournaments in which he didn’t progress beyond the two rounds.

World No. 295, Gaganjeet securing a podium finish is an unlikely possibility but the experience of playing at such a big stage will be handy for him for sure. He has appeared in only a couple of DP World Tour events in the last two years and made the cut in both of them. In his latest tournament, the Hero Indian Open he ended up in the 58th position so the Olympics will be a stern challenge for him.

Shooting

25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision - (Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker) - 12:30 PM

Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 (Anant Naruka) - 1:00 PM

Manu Bhaker has been sensational so far in the Olympics winning two bronze medals. She will be eyeing to bag a third podium finish in the competition but an improved performance might change the colour of her medal as well.

Ranked 10th in the Skeet event, Naruka will look to add one more medal to a stellar performance from the Indian shooting contingent in the history of the Olympics.

Archery

Mixed Team Event ⅛ Elimination Round - (India) - 1:19 PM

Indian archers have dished out a disappointing performance so far in the Paris 2024 Olympics and it will be the last chance for them to get a medal in archery when the Indian mixed team will be up against Indonesia.

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls Final D - (Balraj Panwar) - 1:48 PM