Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 6 Schedule - Swapnil Kusale To Fight For A Medal; Nikhat Zareen and Indian Hockey Team Also To Be In Action

New Delhi: The fifth day of the Paris Olympics 2024 unfolded quite well for India with PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen Marching into the pre-quarterfinals winning their respective fixtures. Apart from this, Sreeja Akula also performed brilliantly in table tennis getting an entry pass in the pre-quarterfinal. Today we are going to tell you about the entire schedule of the sixth day. Also, Swapnil Kusale made it into the final of the Men’s Rifle 3 Position event and will play for a medal tomorrow.

The following are the matches where Indian players will compete against the best in the business.

Golf

Indian players will be seen showing their prowess in golf on August 1. Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will kick off their campaigns with the Men's Individual Play Round 1.

Men's Individual Play Round 1 (Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma) - 12:30 PM

Shooting

India will aim to add to their medal count in shooting. Swapnil Kusale will be seen representing India in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Final. Apart from this, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will be seen playing in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification.

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Final (Swapnil Kusale) - 1 PM

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification (Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil) - 3:30 pm

Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Belgium in their group match. India have won against New Zealand and Ireland, while they played a 1-1 draw with Argentina. Now they will have a chance to defeat Belgium on Thursday.