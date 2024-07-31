ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 5 Schedule - PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen In Action, Archers To Start Campaign In Individual Events

Paris (France): Manu Bhaker has emerged as a star in the Indian contingent’s campaign so far winning a couple of medals in the Paris 2024 Olympics. There will be no medal event for India on the fifth day of the Paris Games but star shuttlers like PV Sindhu and star archer Deepika Kumari will compete in their respective events.

Also, it will be a crucial game for Lakshya Sen as he will face Jonathan Christie of Indonesia and the winner will advance into the knockouts.

India’s schedule for Day 5 :

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification (Aishwarya Tomar and Swapnil Kusale) - 12:30 PM

Aishwarya Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will begin their campaign in the 50m Rifle 3 Position Men’s Qualification and the final of the event will be played on Thursday. The Asian Games gold medalist Aishwary is ranked 23 across the world in the event and has three gold medals in the World Cups. He had also competed in Tokyo but ended up at the 21th spot in the event.

Swapnil who is World Rank 62, will be making his maiden appearance in the Olympics and will want to take some learnings from his first appearance at the global event.

Badminton

Women’s Singles Group Stage - (PV Sindhu) - 12: 50 PM

Men’s Singles Group Stage - (Lakshya Sen) - 1: 40 PM

Men’s Singles Group Stage - (HS Prannoy) - 11:00 PM

PV Sindhu who is aiming for her third consecutive Olympic medal in Paris will be taking on Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. The Indian shuttler is expected to score an easy win as she is known for performing brilliantly in big events like Olympics.

For Lakshay Sen, it will be a knockout game as the one wins amongst him and Jonathan Christie will move forward into the knockouts. Indonesian dominates Sen in the head-to head record but the Indian shuttler would like to punch above his weight and topple Christie.