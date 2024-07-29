The Indian men's archery team, consisting of Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, and Bommadevara Dhiraj, made a slight comeback winning the third set by a closet margin against Turkey after losing the first two sets. However, their effort wasn't enough to secure a victory as they faltered in the fourth set and failed to advance to the semi-final stage at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 3 Updates: India Draw 1-1 With Argentina; Men's Archery Team Makes Quarterfinal Exit
Published : Jul 29, 2024, 12:19 PM IST|
Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 7:10 PM IST
Indian athletes will compete in five sports on third day of the Paris Olympics including two medals in the shooting event. First up, the Indian pair of Manu Bhakar & Sarabjot Singh along with Rhythm Sangwan & Arjun Cheema will compete in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification. Indian shooters will feature in a couple of medal events today as Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m Air Rifle Women and Men's final respectively. Men's Archery team event will also have an opportunity to earn a medal. Indian hockey team will up against Argentina in the evening while Manika Batra will play her Round of 32 Match.
Paris 2024 Olympics: India Men's Archery Team Falters Again, Makes Quarterfinal Exit After 6-2 Defeat Against Turkey
Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmanpreet's Last minute Goal Help India To Draw Against Argentina
Indian men's hockey team draw 1-1 with Argentina in second pool B match. Harmanpreet Singh scored the much important goal at the 59th minute to overcome the deficit after Argentina's Martinez Lucas put his side in the driver's seat with a 22nd-minute
Paris Olympics Live: Arjun Babuta misses bronze by a whisker in Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual event with a total of 208.4
It was another disappointment in shooting for the Indian contingent as Arjun faltered at the back end of the shooting contest. The Indian managed to score only 9.5 on his last shot and that culminated in his failure to clinch a medal.
Paris Olympics Live: Prithviraj Tondaiman At 15th Place After Two Rounds In Men's Trap Qualification Event
India's ace shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman has scored 47 out of the possible 50 points and currently stands at the 15th spot. More three sets are remaining in the event and the top six shooters will qualify for the final.
Paris Olympics Live: Indian badminton pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwin Ponappa Lose Their Second Successive Match
The Indian badminton duo of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto against the Japanese pair by 11-21, 12-21.
Paris Olympics Live: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh brought some good news for the Indian fans after the disappointment of Ramita not winning a medal hurt them a few minutes back. Manu and Sarabjot amassed a total of 580. Other Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema racked up a total of 576 and finished at the 10th position.
Paris Olympics Live: Ramita Jindal falters at back end; Eliminated via shoot-off in 10m Air Rifle Women's Final
All the hopes of a medal from Ramita Jindal are crushed now as the Indian shooter finished the final of the 10m Air Rifle Women at the penultimate position. She was up against France's Oceanne in a shoot-off and the opponent fired a better shot by 0.3 than her.
Paris Olympics Live: Ramita Jindal in action in 10m Air Rifle Women's final; Gets to a solid start
Ramita is all set to start her final event and the Indian would like to secure a podium finish just like compatriot Manu Bhaker. She has fired 10.3 and 10.2 in the first two shots.
Paris Olympics Live: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Starts: Rhyhtm and Arjun at third after first series
The Indian pair of Rhthym and Arjun started strong in the first series and ended up second while Manu and Sarabjot were at the sixth place after the Series 1.
Paris Olympics Live: Ramita Jindal to feature in medal event; Will she bag second medal for India in shooting?
Ramita Jindal will feature in the final of the 10m Air Rifle Women's event and she would look to replicate Manu Bhaker's success and secure a podium finish.
