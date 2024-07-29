Paris 2024 Olympics Day 3 Updates: India Draw 1-1 With Argentina; Men's Archery Team Makes Quarterfinal Exit

Paris Olympics Live: Ramita Jindal falters at back end; Eliminated via shoot-off in 10m Air Rifle Women's Final

All the hopes of a medal from Ramita Jindal are crushed now as the Indian shooter finished the final of the 10m Air Rifle Women at the penultimate position. She was up against France's Oceanne in a shoot-off and the opponent fired a better shot by 0.3 than her.