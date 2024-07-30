Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 4 Schedule - Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Aiming To Clinch Bronze Medal

The Day 2 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 was nothing but a disappointment for India as both of their shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta failed to secure a medal for the country while the Men's Archery Team was knocked out of the tournament. However, the Day 4 will bring new hopes and opportunities for the Indian contingent to clinch more medals and make it the most successful event-ever for India in the history of the Summer Games. So, let’s know India's schedule for the Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

India’s schedule for Day 4:

Shooting

Trap Women's Qualification (Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari) - 12:30 PM

Trap Men's Qualification Day 2 (Prithviraj Tondaiman) - 12:30 PM

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Match (Manu Bhakar and Sarabjot Singh) - 1 PM

Manu Bhaker, who has already won the bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol individual, and her partner Sarabjot Singh will be vying for the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed event. The duo had finished at the sixth in the qualification round.

Apart from this, Shreyasi Singh, BJP MLA and Arjun Awardee, and Rajeshwari Kumari will compete in the women's trap qualification match while Prithviraj Tondaiman will fight in action on the second day in the men's trap qualification event.

Hockey

Men's Hockey Group Stage Match (India vs Ireland) - 4:45 PM

After the disappointing draw with Argentina in their second Pool B encounter, the Harmanpreet Singh-led men's hockey team would aim to return on winning track before coming across the world number one and reigning Olympics champion Belgium and Australia later in the competition. India will face the 11th ranked Ireland on July 30.

Archery

Women's Singles Round of 32 Elimination Match (Ankita Bhakta) - 5:14 PM

Women's Singles Round of 32 Elimination Match (Bhajan Kaur) - 5:27 PM

Men's Singles Round of 32 Elimination Match (Dheeraj Bommadevara) - 10:46 PM

Ace India archer Ankita Bhakta and Bhajan Kaur will contest in the round of 32 match of the women's individual event. Ankita will face the challenge from Poland's Violeta Maszor, while Bhajan will lock horns with Indonesia's Kamal Syifa Nurafifa. The loser of the match will be eliminated.

Apart from the female archers, Dheeraj Bommadevara, who had a disappointing outing in the men’s archery team event, will square off against Adam Lee of Czech Republic.

Badminton

Men's Doubles Group Stage - (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty) - 5:30 PM

Women's Doubles Group Stage - (Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto) - 6:20 PM

India's ace shuttler pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardiyanto in the group stage match of men's doubles of badminton while Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will fight against Australian pair of Setiana Mapasa and Azel Yu in women's doubles.

Boxing

Men's 51kg Round of 16 - (Amit Paghal) - 7:16 PM

Women's 57kg Round of 32 - (Jasmine Lamboria) - 9:24 PM

Amit Panghal will begin Olympics campaign with a game against Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the round 16 match of men's 51 kg boxing event. On the other hand, Jasmine Lamboria will battle against Nesthi Petecio of the Philippines in the round 32 match of the women's 57 kg competition.

Preeti Pawar, who secured a Paris 2024 quota for India in the women's 54kg with a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will face Colombia's Arias Castaneda Yeni Marcela in the women's 54 kg round of 16 match. It will be the last match of the schedule Day 4, 30th July, of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, which will be played on 31st July at 1:22 pm.