ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 3 Schedule - Arjun Babuta, Ramita Jindal Vying for Medals

New Delhi: The second day of the Paris 2024 Olympics was historic for India as India’s female shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze medal, opening the country’s account at the ongoing tournament. With this exceptional performance, Bhaker became the first-ever woman to bag the medal for India in shooting.

As the tournament approaches the third day, India has a great opportunity to add more medals to their tally and make it the most successful edition of the nation at the prestigious Summer Games. On day 3, Men’s shooter Arjun Babuta and female Ramita Jindal will vie for a medal in the 10m Air Rifle individuals event in their respective categories. On the other hand, India’s men’s archer team will compete in the quarterfinals and will have a great chance to clinch a medal for the country if they qualify for the medal event. So, let’s delve into India's schedule for day 3.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Schedule

Badminton

Men's Doubles - (Group Stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - 12:00 Noon

Women's Doubles (Group Stage): Crasto Tanisha and Ashwin Ponnappa - 12:50 PM

Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage Match (Lakshya Sen) - 6:30 PM

India’s ace shuttler pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will kick off the Indian contingent’s stent for day 3. The duo will face Germany's Lamsfuss Mark and Seidel Marvin in the men’s double badminton event. At the same time, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwin Ponnappa will compete with the Japanese pair of Matsuyama Nami and Chiharu at the women's doubles event.

Lakshya Sen will aim to find a place in the quarterfinal with a second consecutive victory in the group. However, he will face a formidable challenge from Belgium's Caragi Julien in his men’s singles group stage match.

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification (Manu Bhakar & Sarabjot Singh - Team 1) (Rhythm Sangwan & Arjun Cheema - Team 2) - 12:45 PM

Men's Trap Qualification (Prithviraj Tondaiman) - 1 PM

10m Air Rifle Women's Final (Ramita Jindal) - 1 PM

10m Air Rifle Men's Final (Arjun Babuta) - 3:30 PM

Day 3 will be completely action-packed with shooting for India as Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will be vying for the medals in their respective 10m Air Rifle individual events.

Manu Bhaker, who opened India's medal tally account by winning the bronze in the women’s 10m Air Pistol individual event, will team up with Sarabjot Singh for the mixed team qualification round event while Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema will also be forming a team.