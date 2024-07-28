ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 2 Schedule - Manu Bhaker In 10m Air Pistol Final, Balraj Panwar In Repechage Round

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 28, 2024, 6:01 AM IST

Indian athletes will be competing in archery, table tennis, shooting, Boxing, Swimming and badminton on the second day of the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker will be aiming to kickstart India’s medal tally by competing in the 10m air pistol final while Balraj Panwar must be eyeing to finish in the top two in the repechage event to keep his hopes alive for the bronze medal.

Indian athletes will be competing in archery, table tennis, shooting, Boxing, Swimming and badminton on the second day of the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker will be aiming to kickstart India’s medal tally by competing in the 10m air pistol final while Balraj Panwar must be eyeing to finish in the top two in the repechage event to keep his hopes alive for the bronze medal.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 Schedule (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The first day of Paris Olympics 2024 was a mixed bag for India. Indian athletes would like to come out with a brilliant performance to give India their first-ever medal on the second day of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. Indian athletes will be seen performing in different disciplines of sports like shooting, badminton, boxing, table tennis, and archery. Below is India's schedule for the Day 2 of the prestigious Paris 2024 Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: Schedule For Indian Contingent

Men's Singles Sculls
Repechage Round (Balraj Panwar - India) - 12:30 PM

Balraj Panwar, who finished fourth in the Heat 1 of the men’s singles scull, will be competing in the repechage event. Panwar will have to finish in the top two to keep his Bronze medal hopes alive. Balraj clocked timings of 7:07.11 minutes in Heat 1 and would want to improve his performance to become the first Indian to bag the medal for the country in the rowing competition.

Shooting
10m Air Rifle (Women's Qualification) - 12:45 pm
10m Air Pistol (Men's Qualification) - 1 pm
10m Air Rifle (Men's Final) - 2:45 pm
10m Air Pistol (Women's Final) - 3:30 pm

Manu Bhaker has a significant opportunity to secure India's inaugural medal in the women's 10m air pistol discipline, having advanced to the final round. This follows the rifle mixed team's inability to secure a medal. Valarivan Elavenil and Ramita Jindal will feature in the 10m air rifle shooting women's qualification event for India while Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m air rifle shooting men's qualification event. India would be hoping for the medals in both events. The finals of both women’s 10m Air Rifle and men’s 10m Air Pistol events will be held later in the day.

Badminton

Women's Singles - PV Sindhu: 12 noon
Men's Singles - H.S. Prannoy: 8.30 pm

The second day of the Paris Olympics is going to be action-packed in badminton for India. In women's singles, PV Sindhu will begin their campaign against Germany's Roth Fabian while HS Prannoy will be seen in men's singles. Both Indians are considered favorites to win their respective contests.

Table Tennis

Table Tennis - Women's Round of 64 - 2:15 pm
Table Tennis - Men's Round of 64 - 3 pm
Table Tennis - Women's Round of 64 - 4:30 pm

In table tennis Akula Sreeja, who is making her debut in the Olympics, will kick off her journey with the game against Sweden's Kalberg Christina. India's Manika Batra will square off against Great Britain's Hersey Annawomen in the round of 64. In men's singles, veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, who was the flag bearer of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony, will kick start his campaign with a fixture against Kozul Deni of Slovenia.

Boxing
Women's 50kg - 3:50 pm

Indian ace boxer Nikhat Zareen will face Germany's Klotzer Maxi Carina in round 32 of the women's 50 kg category. She is also one of the contenders to clinch a medal for India in the ongoing competition.

Archery
Women's Team Quarter-final - 5.45 pm

The Indian women’s archery team including Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur would want to continue their impressive performance and secure a spot in the semi-final. The seasoned campaigner Deepika Kumari will lead the women’s archery team and will share her experience of playing on the grandest stage.

Swimming
Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3.16 pm
Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu - 3.30 pm

Srihari Nataraj among men and Dhanidhi Desinghu among women are going to compete in swimming for India.

New Delhi: The first day of Paris Olympics 2024 was a mixed bag for India. Indian athletes would like to come out with a brilliant performance to give India their first-ever medal on the second day of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. Indian athletes will be seen performing in different disciplines of sports like shooting, badminton, boxing, table tennis, and archery. Below is India's schedule for the Day 2 of the prestigious Paris 2024 Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2: Schedule For Indian Contingent

Men's Singles Sculls
Repechage Round (Balraj Panwar - India) - 12:30 PM

Balraj Panwar, who finished fourth in the Heat 1 of the men’s singles scull, will be competing in the repechage event. Panwar will have to finish in the top two to keep his Bronze medal hopes alive. Balraj clocked timings of 7:07.11 minutes in Heat 1 and would want to improve his performance to become the first Indian to bag the medal for the country in the rowing competition.

Shooting
10m Air Rifle (Women's Qualification) - 12:45 pm
10m Air Pistol (Men's Qualification) - 1 pm
10m Air Rifle (Men's Final) - 2:45 pm
10m Air Pistol (Women's Final) - 3:30 pm

Manu Bhaker has a significant opportunity to secure India's inaugural medal in the women's 10m air pistol discipline, having advanced to the final round. This follows the rifle mixed team's inability to secure a medal. Valarivan Elavenil and Ramita Jindal will feature in the 10m air rifle shooting women's qualification event for India while Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m air rifle shooting men's qualification event. India would be hoping for the medals in both events. The finals of both women’s 10m Air Rifle and men’s 10m Air Pistol events will be held later in the day.

Badminton

Women's Singles - PV Sindhu: 12 noon
Men's Singles - H.S. Prannoy: 8.30 pm

The second day of the Paris Olympics is going to be action-packed in badminton for India. In women's singles, PV Sindhu will begin their campaign against Germany's Roth Fabian while HS Prannoy will be seen in men's singles. Both Indians are considered favorites to win their respective contests.

Table Tennis

Table Tennis - Women's Round of 64 - 2:15 pm
Table Tennis - Men's Round of 64 - 3 pm
Table Tennis - Women's Round of 64 - 4:30 pm

In table tennis Akula Sreeja, who is making her debut in the Olympics, will kick off her journey with the game against Sweden's Kalberg Christina. India's Manika Batra will square off against Great Britain's Hersey Annawomen in the round of 64. In men's singles, veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, who was the flag bearer of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony, will kick start his campaign with a fixture against Kozul Deni of Slovenia.

Boxing
Women's 50kg - 3:50 pm

Indian ace boxer Nikhat Zareen will face Germany's Klotzer Maxi Carina in round 32 of the women's 50 kg category. She is also one of the contenders to clinch a medal for India in the ongoing competition.

Archery
Women's Team Quarter-final - 5.45 pm

The Indian women’s archery team including Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur would want to continue their impressive performance and secure a spot in the semi-final. The seasoned campaigner Deepika Kumari will lead the women’s archery team and will share her experience of playing on the grandest stage.

Swimming
Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3.16 pm
Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu - 3.30 pm

Srihari Nataraj among men and Dhanidhi Desinghu among women are going to compete in swimming for India.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS DAY 2 SCHEDULEMANU BHAKERBALRAJ PANWARNIKHAT ZAREENOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.