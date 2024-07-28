India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy starts his Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a clinical victory over his German opponent Fabian Roth in the men's singles badminton event at the ongoing tournament. He won by 2-0 (21-18, 21-12) in the Group stage match.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 Updates: Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze Medal In Shooting, HS Prannoy Starts His Campaign On High
Shooter Manu Bhaker will be India's biggest hope on Sunday, the second day of the Paris Olympics as she will compete in the 10m Air Pistol Women's Final. Bhaker dished out a solid performance in the qualification round finishing in third place. Indian women's archery team will have a chance to earn a medal as well as they will play quarter-final. Balraj Panwar will have a chance to get a bronze medal as he will appear in the Repechage round of rowing. Apart from these athletes, PV Sindhu, Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal, HS Prannoy and Harmeet Desai will also compete today.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: HS Prannoy Opens Up Campaign On High, Beat Germany's Fabian Roth In Straight Sets
Paris Olympic Live Updates: HS Prannoy Will Be In Action Soon, Will Compete With Germany's Fabian Roth
India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy will begin his Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with the fixture against Germany's Fabian Roth in the men's singles badminton event at the ongoing tournament. Both the shuttler are unseeded.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: India Women's Archery Team Loses To Netherlands In Quarter-final By 6-0
Indian women's archery team, including Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari, made a quarterfinal exit from the women's archery team event after suffering a defeat against the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: Sumit Nagal Bows Out, Suffers Defeat Against France's Corentin Moutet
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal went down fighting against France's Corentin Moutet in the men's singles first round at 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. Nagal went down 2-6 in the first set against the world number 68. However, Nagal showed resistance thereafter and forced a decider, clinching the second set 6-2. Nagal and Moutet went close (3rd set) before the latter won 7-5.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: Manika Batra Beats Great Britain's Hursey Anna By 4-1, Advances To Round Of 32
India's ace paddler Manika Batra secured a comfortable victory against the Great Britain's Hursey Anna in the Round of 64 match. Batra defeat the unseeded opponent Hursey by 4-1 in the match that stretched upto 41 minutes.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: Arjun Babuta Qualifies For Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final, Sandeep Falters Again
India's ace shooter Arjun Babuta has qualified for the finals of the men's 10m Air Rifle Individual event of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday. India's other shooter Sandeep Singh didn't perform up to the potential and finished 12th place.
Arjun aggregated 630.1 points with scores of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0, and 104.6 in the fixture and finished at the seventh spot while Sandeep accumulated 629.3 points in the match.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: Sharath Kamal Falters In Round Of 64, Suffers Shocking Defeat Against Slovenian Paddler
India’s seasoned paddler Sharath Kamal suffered a heartbreaking loss to Deni Kozul of Slovenia 2-4 (12-10, 9-11, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 10-12) in the men’s singles round of 64 clash at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: Manu Bhaker Secures First Medal For India, Clinches Bronze In Women's 10m Air Pistol Event
A resilient Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by snaring a bronze in the 10m air pistol event here on Sunday, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: Sreeja Akula Enters Into Round Of 16, Beats Lower-ranked Opponent By 4-0
India's ace paddler Sreeja Akula secured a comfortable win over her lower-ranked Swedish Opponent Christina Kallberg in four straight games and booked her spot in the Round of 16 of the table tennis competition. She won 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8 in a match that lasted for 30 minutes in the Round of 32 fixture.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: PV Sindhu Defeated Her Opponent From Maldives In Group Stage Fixture
Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu kicked off her Paris Olympics journey with an exceptional straight sets victory over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles group stage match. She dominated her lower-ranked opponent, securing a 21-9, 21-6 win in just 29 minutes in the Group M fixture.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: Ramita Jindal Secures Place In Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final, Elavenil Finishes At 10th Place
India's Ramita Jindal gave a strong display of marksmanship to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final in fifth place even as Elavenil Valarivan succumbed to pressure to miss out despite being among the contenders, finishing 10th in the competition. Ramita aggregated 631.5 while Elavenil scored 630.7.
Paris Olympic Live Updates: Elavenil at fourth after first series, Ramita struggling at 22nd position
Both the shooters got off to a solid start but Ramita failed to continue the momentum and went off the target on a few occasions in the later stages of the first series. Elavenil is going strong as she has maintained her composure so far at the biggest sporting stage. Ramita is at the 22nd position with a score of 104.3 while Elavenil is at the fourth sport with a total of 105.8 after first series.
Paris Olympics Updates: Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal to start campaign in 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification
India's Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal will kick off their campaign from 12:30 PM IST as the duo will look forward to shrug off their disappointment from the opening day of the competition. The two will be in fray for a place in the women's 10m Air Rifle final as they shoot in the qualification round with 50 other competitors. Top eight shooters will qualify for the final of the event and will battle for a medal.
