Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2 Updates: Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze Medal In Shooting, HS Prannoy Starts His Campaign On High

Paris Olympic Live Updates: Arjun Babuta Qualifies For Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final, Sandeep Falters Again

India's ace shooter Arjun Babuta has qualified for the finals of the men's 10m Air Rifle Individual event of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday. India's other shooter Sandeep Singh didn't perform up to the potential and finished 12th place.

Arjun aggregated 630.1 points with scores of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0, and 104.6 in the fixture and finished at the seventh spot while Sandeep accumulated 629.3 points in the match.