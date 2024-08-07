ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Schedule (August 8): India's Full Schedule

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 7, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra is aiming to make history once again at the Paris Olympics as he competes in the men's javelin throw final on Thursday. If he secures a gold medal or any medal, he will become the most decorated Indian in individual Olympic sports. The Indian men's hockey team will also aim for a second consecutive podium finish at the Olympics when it takes on Spain in the bronze medal play-off.

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra is aiming to make history once again at the Paris Olympics as he competes in the men's javelin throw final on Thursday. If he secures a gold medal or any medal, he will become the most decorated Indian in individual Olympic sports. The Indian men's hockey team will also aim for a second consecutive podium finish at the Olympics when it takes on Spain in the bronze medal play-off.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Schedule August 8 India's Full Schedule (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Hyderabad: The 12th day of Paris Olympics 2024 was a dark day for India. India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who reached the finals in the women's 50 kg wrestling match, was disqualified from the final round for weighing 100 gram more than permissible weight. As a result, the dream of Indians who were expecting gold in wrestling was dashed. Apart from her, women's table tennis crashed out of the tournament with disappointing outing in the quarterfinal clash. H

owever, as they say, every new day bring new opportunities, 13th day of the ongoing Paris Olympics has bring few exciting opportunities for the Indian athletes to make India proud. The expectations are high from Neeraj Chopra, who recorded the his best Olympics throw in qualification round, to repeat the history, clinching the back-to-back gold medals for India. The Indian hockey team will also be vying for the consecutive bronze medals in Olympics.

India's Schedule On Day 13 (August 8)

Golf

  • Women's Singles Round-2 (Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar) - 12:30 PM

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Deeksha Dagar will be participating in the Women's Individual Stroke Play Round-2 event. The country is looking forward to an impressive performance from these two talented women golfers. Sports enthusiats hope that Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in the last Tokyo Olympics, will create history, becoming the first India to win a medal for India in golf.

Athletics

  • Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round (Jyoti Yarraji) - 02:05 PM

wrestling

  • Men's Freestyle A Group 57kg Pre-Quarter Final (India Vs North Macedonia) - 2:30 PM
  • Women's Freestyle B Group 57kg Pre-Quarter Final (India Vs USA) - 2:30 PM

In the pre-quarter final wrestling matches of Group B Women's Freestyle 57 kg category, India's Anshu Malik will face off against USA's Helen Louise Maroulis. Meanwhile, in the Group A Men's Freestyle 57 kg category, the pre-quarter final wrestling match will feature India's Aman Sehrawat against Macedonia's Egorov Vladimir.

Shotput

  • Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match (India Vs Spain): 5:30 PM

The Indian hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh lost to Germany in the semi-final match on Tuesday. As a result of which they could not reach the finals, the gold and silver medals fell out of India's hands. Now the Indian hockey team has a chance to win back-to-back bronze medals at Olympics. They will face Spain in the bronze medal match.

Javelin throw

  • Men's Javelin Throw Final Match (Neeraj Chopra): 11:55 PM

In the men's javelin throw group-B qualifying round, India's 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final with a distance of 89.34 meters, season best and second personal best throw. After the qualification round, Neeraj also asserted that he has saved the best for the finals and hence the whole 150 crores will be praying and supporting the one and only Neeraj Chopra in the final.

Read More

  1. Table Tennis: India Women's Team Defeated In Quarter Final Match - Olympics Womens Table Tennis

Hyderabad: The 12th day of Paris Olympics 2024 was a dark day for India. India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who reached the finals in the women's 50 kg wrestling match, was disqualified from the final round for weighing 100 gram more than permissible weight. As a result, the dream of Indians who were expecting gold in wrestling was dashed. Apart from her, women's table tennis crashed out of the tournament with disappointing outing in the quarterfinal clash. H

owever, as they say, every new day bring new opportunities, 13th day of the ongoing Paris Olympics has bring few exciting opportunities for the Indian athletes to make India proud. The expectations are high from Neeraj Chopra, who recorded the his best Olympics throw in qualification round, to repeat the history, clinching the back-to-back gold medals for India. The Indian hockey team will also be vying for the consecutive bronze medals in Olympics.

India's Schedule On Day 13 (August 8)

Golf

  • Women's Singles Round-2 (Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar) - 12:30 PM

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Deeksha Dagar will be participating in the Women's Individual Stroke Play Round-2 event. The country is looking forward to an impressive performance from these two talented women golfers. Sports enthusiats hope that Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in the last Tokyo Olympics, will create history, becoming the first India to win a medal for India in golf.

Athletics

  • Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round (Jyoti Yarraji) - 02:05 PM

wrestling

  • Men's Freestyle A Group 57kg Pre-Quarter Final (India Vs North Macedonia) - 2:30 PM
  • Women's Freestyle B Group 57kg Pre-Quarter Final (India Vs USA) - 2:30 PM

In the pre-quarter final wrestling matches of Group B Women's Freestyle 57 kg category, India's Anshu Malik will face off against USA's Helen Louise Maroulis. Meanwhile, in the Group A Men's Freestyle 57 kg category, the pre-quarter final wrestling match will feature India's Aman Sehrawat against Macedonia's Egorov Vladimir.

Shotput

  • Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match (India Vs Spain): 5:30 PM

The Indian hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh lost to Germany in the semi-final match on Tuesday. As a result of which they could not reach the finals, the gold and silver medals fell out of India's hands. Now the Indian hockey team has a chance to win back-to-back bronze medals at Olympics. They will face Spain in the bronze medal match.

Javelin throw

  • Men's Javelin Throw Final Match (Neeraj Chopra): 11:55 PM

In the men's javelin throw group-B qualifying round, India's 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final with a distance of 89.34 meters, season best and second personal best throw. After the qualification round, Neeraj also asserted that he has saved the best for the finals and hence the whole 150 crores will be praying and supporting the one and only Neeraj Chopra in the final.

Read More

  1. Table Tennis: India Women's Team Defeated In Quarter Final Match - Olympics Womens Table Tennis

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS DAY 13 SCHEDULEINDIA PARIS OLYMPICS DAY13 SCHEDULEINDIA OLYMPICS SCHEDULE AUGUST 8INDIA DAY 13 SCHEDULE AUGUST 8OLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Tamil Nadu Woman Auto Driver Raji's Noble Gesture For Wayanad Landslide Victims Wins Hearts

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.