India's wrestler Aman Sehrawat lost in the semifinal bout against Rio Olympic silver medalist Japan's Higuchi Rei in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling via technical superiority. The bout lasted for only 2:14 minutes.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Hockey Team Wins Bronze, Aman Sehrawat Loses In Semifinal; Vinesh's Plea Accepted, Result Tomorrow
With only a few events to go Indian fans are now relying on the country's biggest medal prospect, Neeraj Chopra for a gold. The Indian hockey team will also play their bronze match against Spain while Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat will compete in their bouts as well. India has won three bronze medals so far but they will look to sign off the competition with at least a silver or a gold.
LIVE FEED
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Aman Sehrawat Loses In Semifinal Via Technical Superiority
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Aman Sehrawat Semi Final At 9:45 pm
Aman Sehrawat will face Rio Olympic silver medalist Japan’s Rei Higuchi at 9:45 pm in the 57 kg men's freestyle wrestling. A win over the first-seeded Japanese will assure him of at least a silver, If Aman loses, he will compete in the bronze-medal bout.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: CAS Accepts Plea Vinish Phogat's Plea
CAS has accepted Vinesh Phogat's plea and has also informed the Indian wrestler to appoint a lawyer for the hearing, which will take place tomorrow, August 9 at 10 am. The Government of India is looking to get Harish Savle on the case, as the laweyer will need to be finalised and confirmed to the CAS by 6 PM (Paris time) before the time of hearing.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: PR Sreejesh Recreats Tokyo Olympics Celebration In Paris
Indian Hockey team's experienced and celebrated goalkeeper PR Sreejesh went all out with his emotional celebrations after the side secured a bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain on August 8. Sreejesh recreated his viral celebration from India's Tokyo Olympics bronze win, where he sat on top of the goal post and threw his hands into the air with excitement. India came back from behind against Spain and showed composure to ensure back-to-back Olympic bronze.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: President Murmu Congratulates Indian Hockey Team For Bronze Medal Triumph
President Droupadi Murmu also shared a heartfelt message to congratulate Indian hockey team for clinching bronze medal at the Olympics.
"Heartiest congratulations to our Hockey Team for securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics! It is after over five decades that India has won bronze medals in back-to-back Olympic Games. The team deserves highest praise for resurgence of Indian Hockey. They have done India proud. The consistency, skills, cohesion and fighting spirit shown by this team will inspire our youth. Well done, Indian hockey team," said Murmu on her post on X.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Hockey Team For Bronze Medal Triumph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics saying "The feat will always be cherished for generations to come."
"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," wrote PM Modi on his X handle.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: India Claim Second Successive Hockey Bronze In Olympics; Beat Spain 2-1 In Playoff
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion once again with twin strikes as the Indian hockey team beat Spain 2-1 to claim a second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics and give a perfect send-off to veteran custodian P R Sreejesh here on Thursday. The Indians recovered from the heart-wrenching 2-3 defeat to Germany in the semifinal and played positive hockey for most part of the match to come out trumps.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Harmanpreet Singh Hands India 2-1 Lead In Bronze Medal Match
India won the second PC after half-time after Harmanpreet hit the ball but got blocked. Abhishek earned the first green card of the match for not being five meters during the PC and did not take part in the match for the next two minutes. Harmanpreet failed to give extra cushion to India's lead, missing the second PC of the third quarter which India had won. Spain's Jordi Bonastre was down on the ground with some serious discomfort after Harmanpreet's flick hit him straight on the knee. Jordi is being taken off the field with some assistance from the Spanish medical staff.
Harmanpreet Singh comes close to making it 3-1 for India, but his flick just goes inches wide from the Spanish goal after kissing the goalkeeper's right hand, 'the save of the tournament by a goalkeeper'.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Harmapreet Singh Registers Equaliser, Scores Level At 1-1 After Half-time
The Spain team took the aggressive route in the second quarter and were successful in registering the first goal. It was Miralles Marc who scored a goal on the penalty stroke after an Indian player made a foul in the third minute of the second quarter. The Spanish player created a penalty corner chance in the 21st minute when Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh touched the opponent player's stick with his hockey stick. However, the wall of the Indian hockey team, PR Sreejesh, once again proved why he is the best in the business, saving a goal for India.
The Indian player then looked charged up after that PC and created a couple of chances, but failed to score on any. Lacalle Borja's shot landed on the post and was given a penalty corner in the process which was exceptionally saved by Sreejesh. With 21 seconds left on the clock, Indian players created a penalty corner and Harmanpreet came to the rescue, scoring an equaliser. The scores are now level at 1-1 after the second quarter.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: India Ends First Quarter At 0-0, No Penalty Corners So Far
India made a remarkable start to the first quarter, creating a couple of chances to score a goal. Sukhjeet Singh missed the shot in the sixth minute despite doing all the hard work to take the ball into the D while Spain's goalkeeper Basterra Jose Maria saved the goal with his left leg, showing remarkable game sense.
India kept 51% of the possession and made nine circle penetrations while their rivals Spain could manage to make only two circle penetrations. The match didn't see any team receiving a penalty corner in the first quarter and both teams went to the break with the scoreline at nil.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Aman Sehrawat Storms Into Semifinal, To Face Against Rio Olympics Silver Medalist
India's ace wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured a place in the semifinal match with a comfortable victory over his Albanian opponent Zemilkhan Abakarov in the men's 57kg wrestling category quarterfinal match. He defeated the Albanian by 12-0 via technical superiority. However, in the semifinal bout, he will face another huge challenge from the Rio Olympics silver medalist Japan's Higuchi Rei.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Jyothi Yarraji Bows Out, Finishes Fourth In Repechage
Indian track and field athlete Jyothi Yarraji, the national record holder, finished fourth in the repechage match as she failed to make the cut for the semifinals of women's 100m hurdle on Thursday. Jyothi, who became the first Indian to compete in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics, produced another disappointing show as she clocked 13.17s in her repechage heat to finish 16th overall out of 40 total runners.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Anshu Malik Falters In Women's 57kg Wrestling Event, Loses 1/8 Elimination Round
Wrestler Anshu Malik failed to live up to the expectations as she suffered a heartbreaking defeat in her opening bout of the women's 57kg wrestling event. She didn't even show any fight against her USA's Helen Louise Maroulis in the 1/8 elimination match and faced a 2-7 loss.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Aman Sehrawat Storms Into Quarterfinal, Wins Opening Bout Via Technical Superiority
Ace India grappler Aman Sehrawat registered a comfortable win against his Macedonian rival Vladamir Egorov in the 1/8 elimination round of the men's 57kg category match at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Aman secured a win on technical superiority after reaching the 10 points.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Neeraj Chopra to contend for gold; Indian hockey team to play for bronze
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend his gold from the last Olympics with an impressive throw. Chopra aced the qualification with a throw of 89.34 meters.
With only a few events to go Indian fans are now relying on the country's biggest medal prospect, Neeraj Chopra for a gold. The Indian hockey team will also play their bronze match against Spain while Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat will compete in their bouts as well. India has won three bronze medals so far but they will look to sign off the competition with at least a silver or a gold.
LIVE FEED
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Aman Sehrawat Loses In Semifinal Via Technical Superiority
India's wrestler Aman Sehrawat lost in the semifinal bout against Rio Olympic silver medalist Japan's Higuchi Rei in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling via technical superiority. The bout lasted for only 2:14 minutes.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Aman Sehrawat Semi Final At 9:45 pm
Aman Sehrawat will face Rio Olympic silver medalist Japan’s Rei Higuchi at 9:45 pm in the 57 kg men's freestyle wrestling. A win over the first-seeded Japanese will assure him of at least a silver, If Aman loses, he will compete in the bronze-medal bout.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: CAS Accepts Plea Vinish Phogat's Plea
CAS has accepted Vinesh Phogat's plea and has also informed the Indian wrestler to appoint a lawyer for the hearing, which will take place tomorrow, August 9 at 10 am. The Government of India is looking to get Harish Savle on the case, as the laweyer will need to be finalised and confirmed to the CAS by 6 PM (Paris time) before the time of hearing.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: PR Sreejesh Recreats Tokyo Olympics Celebration In Paris
Indian Hockey team's experienced and celebrated goalkeeper PR Sreejesh went all out with his emotional celebrations after the side secured a bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain on August 8. Sreejesh recreated his viral celebration from India's Tokyo Olympics bronze win, where he sat on top of the goal post and threw his hands into the air with excitement. India came back from behind against Spain and showed composure to ensure back-to-back Olympic bronze.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: President Murmu Congratulates Indian Hockey Team For Bronze Medal Triumph
President Droupadi Murmu also shared a heartfelt message to congratulate Indian hockey team for clinching bronze medal at the Olympics.
"Heartiest congratulations to our Hockey Team for securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics! It is after over five decades that India has won bronze medals in back-to-back Olympic Games. The team deserves highest praise for resurgence of Indian Hockey. They have done India proud. The consistency, skills, cohesion and fighting spirit shown by this team will inspire our youth. Well done, Indian hockey team," said Murmu on her post on X.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Hockey Team For Bronze Medal Triumph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics saying "The feat will always be cherished for generations to come."
"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," wrote PM Modi on his X handle.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: India Claim Second Successive Hockey Bronze In Olympics; Beat Spain 2-1 In Playoff
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion once again with twin strikes as the Indian hockey team beat Spain 2-1 to claim a second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics and give a perfect send-off to veteran custodian P R Sreejesh here on Thursday. The Indians recovered from the heart-wrenching 2-3 defeat to Germany in the semifinal and played positive hockey for most part of the match to come out trumps.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Harmanpreet Singh Hands India 2-1 Lead In Bronze Medal Match
India won the second PC after half-time after Harmanpreet hit the ball but got blocked. Abhishek earned the first green card of the match for not being five meters during the PC and did not take part in the match for the next two minutes. Harmanpreet failed to give extra cushion to India's lead, missing the second PC of the third quarter which India had won. Spain's Jordi Bonastre was down on the ground with some serious discomfort after Harmanpreet's flick hit him straight on the knee. Jordi is being taken off the field with some assistance from the Spanish medical staff.
Harmanpreet Singh comes close to making it 3-1 for India, but his flick just goes inches wide from the Spanish goal after kissing the goalkeeper's right hand, 'the save of the tournament by a goalkeeper'.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Harmapreet Singh Registers Equaliser, Scores Level At 1-1 After Half-time
The Spain team took the aggressive route in the second quarter and were successful in registering the first goal. It was Miralles Marc who scored a goal on the penalty stroke after an Indian player made a foul in the third minute of the second quarter. The Spanish player created a penalty corner chance in the 21st minute when Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh touched the opponent player's stick with his hockey stick. However, the wall of the Indian hockey team, PR Sreejesh, once again proved why he is the best in the business, saving a goal for India.
The Indian player then looked charged up after that PC and created a couple of chances, but failed to score on any. Lacalle Borja's shot landed on the post and was given a penalty corner in the process which was exceptionally saved by Sreejesh. With 21 seconds left on the clock, Indian players created a penalty corner and Harmanpreet came to the rescue, scoring an equaliser. The scores are now level at 1-1 after the second quarter.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: India Ends First Quarter At 0-0, No Penalty Corners So Far
India made a remarkable start to the first quarter, creating a couple of chances to score a goal. Sukhjeet Singh missed the shot in the sixth minute despite doing all the hard work to take the ball into the D while Spain's goalkeeper Basterra Jose Maria saved the goal with his left leg, showing remarkable game sense.
India kept 51% of the possession and made nine circle penetrations while their rivals Spain could manage to make only two circle penetrations. The match didn't see any team receiving a penalty corner in the first quarter and both teams went to the break with the scoreline at nil.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Aman Sehrawat Storms Into Semifinal, To Face Against Rio Olympics Silver Medalist
India's ace wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured a place in the semifinal match with a comfortable victory over his Albanian opponent Zemilkhan Abakarov in the men's 57kg wrestling category quarterfinal match. He defeated the Albanian by 12-0 via technical superiority. However, in the semifinal bout, he will face another huge challenge from the Rio Olympics silver medalist Japan's Higuchi Rei.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Jyothi Yarraji Bows Out, Finishes Fourth In Repechage
Indian track and field athlete Jyothi Yarraji, the national record holder, finished fourth in the repechage match as she failed to make the cut for the semifinals of women's 100m hurdle on Thursday. Jyothi, who became the first Indian to compete in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics, produced another disappointing show as she clocked 13.17s in her repechage heat to finish 16th overall out of 40 total runners.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Anshu Malik Falters In Women's 57kg Wrestling Event, Loses 1/8 Elimination Round
Wrestler Anshu Malik failed to live up to the expectations as she suffered a heartbreaking defeat in her opening bout of the women's 57kg wrestling event. She didn't even show any fight against her USA's Helen Louise Maroulis in the 1/8 elimination match and faced a 2-7 loss.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Aman Sehrawat Storms Into Quarterfinal, Wins Opening Bout Via Technical Superiority
Ace India grappler Aman Sehrawat registered a comfortable win against his Macedonian rival Vladamir Egorov in the 1/8 elimination round of the men's 57kg category match at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Aman secured a win on technical superiority after reaching the 10 points.
Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Neeraj Chopra to contend for gold; Indian hockey team to play for bronze
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend his gold from the last Olympics with an impressive throw. Chopra aced the qualification with a throw of 89.34 meters.