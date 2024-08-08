Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Hockey Team Wins Bronze, Aman Sehrawat Loses In Semifinal; Vinesh's Plea Accepted, Result Tomorrow

Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Hockey Team For Bronze Medal Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics saying "The feat will always be cherished for generations to come."

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," wrote PM Modi on his X handle.