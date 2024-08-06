Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12 (August 7): India's Full Schedule

New Delhi: Indian athletes had a decent outing on the 11th day of the 2024 Paris Olympics with star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra registering his best Summer Games throw of 89.34 meters while Vinesh Phogat assuring a medal for the country and Indian men's hockey team securing a place in the final after 44 years.

As the tournament approaches its closing ceremony, the 12th day of the Paris Olympics 2024 will see Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu aiming to improve her performance this time around and clinch a gold medal for India in weightlifting while women's table tennis would look to enter the semi-final.

India's Schedule On 7th August

Golf

Women's Singles Round-1 (Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar) - 12:30 PM

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be opening the 12th day for India in the women's individual stroke play round-1 event. The nation is hoping for an impressive performance from these two talented women golfers. A fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics catapulted Aditi Ashok to take her game to the next level.

Table Tennis

Women's Team Quarter-Final (Archana Kamath, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula) - 1:30 PM

The Indian women's table tennis team consisting of Archana Kamath, Manika Batra, and Shreeja Akula will be vying for the place in the semi-final when they step on the field to compete in quarterfinals against Germany.

Athletics

Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed Event (Suraj Pawar and Priyanka Goswami) - 11:00 AM

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 (Jyoti Yarraji) - 1:45 PM

Men's Triple Jump Qualification (Praveen Chitravel and Abdullah Narangolintevida) - 10:45 PM

Men's High Jump Qualification (Sarvesh Anil Kushare) - 1:35 PM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Avinash Sable) - 1:10 PM

All eyes will be on Avinash Sable, first Indian male to qualify for the final, who will be contesting for a medal in the 3000-metre steeplechase event. India's marathon race walk relay athletes Suraj Pawar and Priyanka Goswami will also be in the action while Jyoti Yaraji will be competing in Heat 4 of the women's 100-meter hurdles round 1. In addition, Praveen Chitravel and Abdullah Narangolintevida will be taking part in the men's triple jump qualification and Sarvesh Anil Kushare will participate in men's high jump qualification.

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg Pre-Quarter Final (Antim Panghal) - 2:30 PM

In the women's wrestling final for India, Panghal will compete against Turkey's Zeynep Yetgil in the pre-quarterfinals of the 53 kg category. If wins his bout, he will compete in the quarterfinals or semifinals.

Weightlifting

Women's 49 kg event (Mirabai Chanu) - 11 PM

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu aims to clinch a medal for the second straight time in weightlifting. Chanu will compete in the women's 49 kg category which will also be a medal match.