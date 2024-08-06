Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has entered the semi-final in her category after defeating the wrestler from Japan in the first match. She outplayed Oksana Livanch 0of Ukrania by 7-5 in the quarterfinal.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 11 Updates | Vinesh Phogat In Semis' Neeraj Chopra Clocks His Olympic Best Throw
Published : Aug 6, 2024, 12:24 PM IST|
Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action on the 11th day of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the qualification while Kishore Jena will also compete in the event. The men's Table Tennis team will be up against the Chinese Side in the Round of 16 match. Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign while the Indian hockey team will be up against Germany in the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympics. There are high hopes for the Indian hockey team considering the kind of game they showed against Great Britain in the quarter-final.
LIVE FEED
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat cruises into semi-final
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Kishore Jena Registers His Best Attempt Of 80.73 meters
Indian javelin thrower Kishore Jena clocked a distance of 80.73 meters in his first throw but fouled in the second attempt. In his last attempt, he managed to pull off a throw of 80.21.
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: India loses first match against China; Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar concede opening game
The Indian pair of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the first match of the tie in three straight games against the Chinese pair of Ma Long and Wang Chuqin.
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra to compete in the qualification event
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will resume his campaign in the Paris Games on Tuesday. Also, Kishore Jena will kick off his journey in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action on the 11th day of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the qualification while Kishore Jena will also compete in the event. The men's Table Tennis team will be up against the Chinese Side in the Round of 16 match. Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign while the Indian hockey team will be up against Germany in the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympics. There are high hopes for the Indian hockey team considering the kind of game they showed against Great Britain in the quarter-final.
LIVE FEED
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat cruises into semi-final
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has entered the semi-final in her category after defeating the wrestler from Japan in the first match. She outplayed Oksana Livanch 0of Ukrania by 7-5 in the quarterfinal.
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Kishore Jena Registers His Best Attempt Of 80.73 meters
Indian javelin thrower Kishore Jena clocked a distance of 80.73 meters in his first throw but fouled in the second attempt. In his last attempt, he managed to pull off a throw of 80.21.
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: India loses first match against China; Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar concede opening game
The Indian pair of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the first match of the tie in three straight games against the Chinese pair of Ma Long and Wang Chuqin.
Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra to compete in the qualification event
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will resume his campaign in the Paris Games on Tuesday. Also, Kishore Jena will kick off his journey in the Paris 2024 Olympics.