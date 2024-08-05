Paris 2024 Olympics Day 11 (August 6): Indian Contingent Full Schedule

India had a tough 10th day at the Paris Olympics 2024. Shuttler Lakshya Sen, and shooters Anantjit Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan lost in their respective events' bronze medal matches. Nisha Dahiya also left in tears after losing her quarterfinal bout due to a mid-match injury. If Nisha could have made it to the semis, she would have secured a medal for India. However, a new day brings new chances and opportunities. India's star athlete, Neeraj Chopra, will be competing, and all eyes will be on the men's hockey team, who are aiming to secure a spot in the finals and compete for the gold medal after 44 years. Let's take a look at the complete schedule for the 11th day of India at the Olympics.

India's Schedule On Day 11

Table Tennis:

Men's Team Round of 16 - (Manav Thakkar, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai) - 1:30 PM

On the 11th day of the Paris Olympics 2024, India's men's table tennis team consisting of Manav Thakkar, Sharat Kamal and Harmeet Desai will commence their campaign with a game against a formidable Chinese side in the round of 16 encounter.

Athletics

Javelin Throw:

Men's Qualification Group A ( Kishore Kumar Jaina) - 1:50 PM

Men's Qualification Group B (Neeraj Chopra) - 3:20 PM

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be seen vying for a place in the final when he steps on the field in the qualification match of the Javelin Throw event. Alongside him, India's Kishore Kumar Jaina will also be aiming to secure a spot in the summit round.

Steeplechase:

Women's 400m Steeplechase Round - 2:20 PM

India's Kiran Pahal will be aiming to clinch the first-ever medal for the country in this competition when she competes in the women's 400-meter steeplechase round. She is considered as the medal contender in this event.

Wrestling:

Women's 50kg (Vinesh Phogat) - 2:30 PM

Amidst all the protests and Wrestling Federations of India (WFI) elections, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has secured her spot in Paris and will be participating in the women's 50 kg category. If she doesn't advance to the next round, she will compete in the repechage match later in the day. Furthermore, repechage and medal matches will take place in the 68 kg category on the 11th day. India's Nisha Dahiya is competing in this category. Today, she will be participating in the quarterfinals. If she qualifies for the final, she will have the opportunity to compete for a medal later that same day.

Hockey:

Men's Hockey Semi-Final (India vs Germany) - 10:30 PM

Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian hockey team will be playing its second consecutive semi-final match in the Olympics. The men's hockey team will square off against Germany in the pre-final clash and will aim to win a gold medal for India after the prolonged gap of 44 years.