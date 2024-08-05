Injury-prone wrestler Nisha Dahiya was in tears while competing in the quarterfinal match 8-10 against the North Korea's Pak Sol Gum of the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Three Heartbreaks For India In 30 Minutes, Maheshwari-Anant Pair and Lakshya Sen Misses Out On Bronze Medal
Paris (France): India's Lakshya Sen will be in action against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in a bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics. Nisha Dahiya will start her campaign while Indian players will also compete in Athletics. Also, Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be in action in the skeet mixed team qualification. Also, the women's table tennis team will compete in the team events today. Avinash Sable will be also in action in athletics.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Injured Nisha Dahiya Cries On Mat, Loses Quarterfinal Bout After Leading By 8-2
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Injured Lakshya Sen Bows Out, Fails To Win Bronze Medal Match
Olympic debutant Lakshya Sen ended his campaign on disappointing note after losing the bronze medal match against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee 1-2 at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics here on Monday.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Skeet Shooting Mixed Team Fail To Win Bronze Medal Match
India's mixed team failed to secure a bronze medal for India after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the closely fought encounter. The Chinese pair defeated India 44-43 in the bronze medal on Monday.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Skeet Shooting Mixed Team Qualify For Bronze Medal Match
India's pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished fourth in the mixed team skeet shooting event and qualified for the bronze medal match which will be played tomorrow at 3:30 PM IST.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Manika Batra Guides India To 3-2 Victory
Manika Batra won the decider match of the tie and Indian entered the quarterfinal by beating Romania by 3-2 in a closely fought tie.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Romania wins fourth match of tie; scores levelled at 2-2
Romania won the fouth match of the tie against India and both the teams are levelled at 2-2 in the tie.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Romania bounces back as Samara Elizabeta beats Sreeja Akula
Sreeja Akula lost the third match of the tie and Romania are now back in the game with two more matches to go.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Indian Women's Team Leading 2-0 Against Romania
Indian women's table tennis team is leading by 2-0 against Romania in the Round of 16 fixture. Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula won the first match in the rubber for India while Manika Batra emerged triumphant in the second match.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Skeet Mixed Team Qualification Begins
India's Maheshwari Chauhan and Ajeet Singh Naruka are participating in the Skeet Mixed Team event and the top four teams in the event will advance into the medal matches.
Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Updates: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Head-to-Head Record
Lakshya has dominated the head-to-head record against his opponent in the bronze medal match winning four matches out of the five meetings they had against each other. Only once, Lee has won the fixture between the two.
