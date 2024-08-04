Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Schedule | Lakshya Sen To Play For Bronze; Wrestlers To Start Their Campaign

Hyderabad: The ninth day of the Paris Olympics was more of a disappointment than an accomplishment for the Indian contingent. While the men's hockey team made it into the semi-final by beating Great Britain in a thrilling quarterfinal via penalty shootout, two medal contenders, Lovlina Borgohain and Lakshya Sen lost on an opportunity to secure a podium finish. But, Lakshya will have a second shot at a podium finish as he will play the bronze medal match.
India's schedule on August 5
Wrestling
The Indian wrestlers will start their campaign on Monday and Nisha Dahiya will play her match against the opponent from Ukraine.
Women's Freestyle 68kg 1/8 final - (Nisha Dahiya) - 6:30 PM
Shooting
Indian shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan will feature in the Skeet Mixed Team Qualification. The event will feature 15 countries.
Skeet Mixed Team Qualification - (Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan) - 12:30 PM
Table Tennis
After the Indian players conclude their campaign in the individual events, the women's team will play their first game against Romania in the Round of 16.
Women's Team Event Round of 16 - 1:30 PM
Athletics
Kiran Pahal and Avinash Sable will feature in their respective events on Monday.
Women's 400m Round 1 - (Kiran Pahal) - 3:25 PM
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - (Avinash Sable) - 10:34 PM
Badminton
After giving a tough fight to Viktor Axelsen, Lakshya Sen will be up against Zii Jia Lee. Lakshya suffered a loss in two straight sets against the player from Denmark in semi-final.
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - (Lakshya Sen) - 6 PM IST
Sailing
Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will compete in Race 7 and Race 8.
Men's Dinghy Sailing Race 9 and Race 10 - Vishnu Saravanan - 3:35 PM
Women's Dinghy Sailing Race 9 and Race 10 - Nethra Kumanan - 6:10 PM