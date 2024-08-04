ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Schedule | Lakshya Sen To Play For Bronze; Wrestlers To Start Their Campaign

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Indian shuttler Lashya Sen will play for Bronze on the tenth day of the Paris 2024 Olympics after losing against Viktor Axelsen in a tough fight. Nisha Dahiya will start her campaign in the Olympics while Indian shooters will play one more event on Monday.

Paris 2024 Olympics
India's schedule on August 5 (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The ninth day of the Paris Olympics was more of a disappointment than an accomplishment for the Indian contingent. While the men's hockey team made it into the semi-final by beating Great Britain in a thrilling quarterfinal via penalty shootout, two medal contenders, Lovlina Borgohain and Lakshya Sen lost on an opportunity to secure a podium finish. But, Lakshya will have a second shot at a podium finish as he will play the bronze medal match.

India's schedule on August 5

Wrestling

The Indian wrestlers will start their campaign on Monday and Nisha Dahiya will play her match against the opponent from Ukraine.

Women's Freestyle 68kg 1/8 final - (Nisha Dahiya) - 6:30 PM

Shooting

Indian shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan will feature in the Skeet Mixed Team Qualification. The event will feature 15 countries.

Skeet Mixed Team Qualification - (Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan) - 12:30 PM

Table Tennis

After the Indian players conclude their campaign in the individual events, the women's team will play their first game against Romania in the Round of 16.

Women's Team Event Round of 16 - 1:30 PM

Athletics

Kiran Pahal and Avinash Sable will feature in their respective events on Monday.

Women's 400m Round 1 - (Kiran Pahal) - 3:25 PM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase - (Avinash Sable) - 10:34 PM

Badminton

After giving a tough fight to Viktor Axelsen, Lakshya Sen will be up against Zii Jia Lee. Lakshya suffered a loss in two straight sets against the player from Denmark in semi-final.

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - (Lakshya Sen) - 6 PM IST

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will compete in Race 7 and Race 8.

Men's Dinghy Sailing Race 9 and Race 10 - Vishnu Saravanan - 3:35 PM

Women's Dinghy Sailing Race 9 and Race 10 - Nethra Kumanan - 6:10 PM

TAGGED:

PARIS OLYMPICS DAY 10 SCHEDULELAKSHYA SENPARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

