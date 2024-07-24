ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Competition Begins With Soccer Matches Involving Spain And Argentina

Paris (France): Competitions at the Paris Olympics officially began with players kicking off at soccer matches involving Spain and Argentina in Paris and Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

Spain took on Uzbekistan at Parc des Princes in western Paris once the home of French striker Kylian Mbapp when he played for Paris Saint-Germain.

The honor of kicking off went to Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov, who played for Italian side Cagliari in Serie A last season and had scored 40 goals for his country before this match. The 29-year-old Shomurodov passed the ball back to a teammate and then applauded. FIFA president Gianni Infantino met players before the game. The first goal was scored by Spain right back Marc Pubill in the 29th minute.

rgentina, playing without Lionel Messi in these Games, also got the ball rolling at 3 p.m. against Morocco in Saint-tienne at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium. It is nicknamed Le Chaudron (The Cauldron) for the fervent atmosphere created by passionate supporters of the local club.

Fans of Morocco and Argentina mingled outside and two Argentina fans held up a flag with a photo of the late Diego Maradona on it, along with the words El Pibe de Oro (the Golden Kid) the affectionate nickname fans called the 1986 World Cup winner.