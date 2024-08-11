ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony | When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming

Paris (France): After an enthralling action that spread out for three weeks, the Paris Games are set to conclude with a grand ceremony at Stade de France. Unlike the opening ceremony which was held at the Seine River, the closing ceremony will be sort of a traditional event where around 80,000 spectators will gather to witness the spectacle.

For the closing ceremony, India have named two flagbearers in the form of Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh. Manu won two bronze medals in shooting in the Paris Games while one of the best hockey goalkeepers across the world, PR Sreejesh played a key role in the hockey team’s bronze triumph with some stunning saves.

Manu won one bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event and another in the 10m air pistol mixed team along with Sarabjot Singh. Sreejesh played a key role in India’s 2-1 win against Spain in the bronze medal match while his performance against Great Britain in the quarterfinal was also prolific.

In the closing ceremony, the Olympic Flame will be extinguished and the Olympic Flag will be handed over to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee, to transition in the next summer games.

French theatre director Thomas Jolly will showcase French and American cultures win the closing ceremony. Aerial performances, some stunning light effects and presence of popular celebrities are likely to be elements in the closing ceremony of the Paris Games.

When will the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony will be held?

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics will commence on August 12 according to the Indian timings.

Where will the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony take place?