Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony | When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming

After a thrilling action of around three weeks, Paris 2024 Olympics will come to a conclusion on Monday. Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh have been named as the flagbearers for the closing ceremony. Check out all the details related to closing ceremony in the article.

Paris (France): After an enthralling action that spread out for three weeks, the Paris Games are set to conclude with a grand ceremony at Stade de France. Unlike the opening ceremony which was held at the Seine River, the closing ceremony will be sort of a traditional event where around 80,000 spectators will gather to witness the spectacle.

For the closing ceremony, India have named two flagbearers in the form of Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh. Manu won two bronze medals in shooting in the Paris Games while one of the best hockey goalkeepers across the world, PR Sreejesh played a key role in the hockey team’s bronze triumph with some stunning saves.

Manu won one bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event and another in the 10m air pistol mixed team along with Sarabjot Singh. Sreejesh played a key role in India’s 2-1 win against Spain in the bronze medal match while his performance against Great Britain in the quarterfinal was also prolific.

In the closing ceremony, the Olympic Flame will be extinguished and the Olympic Flag will be handed over to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee, to transition in the next summer games.

French theatre director Thomas Jolly will showcase French and American cultures win the closing ceremony. Aerial performances, some stunning light effects and presence of popular celebrities are likely to be elements in the closing ceremony of the Paris Games.

When will the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony will be held?

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics will commence on August 12 according to the Indian timings.

Where will the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony take place?

The closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France.

What time will Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony will start?

The closing ceremony will kick off from 12:30 AM (IST) on August 12.

Where will be the broadcast of the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

The ceremony will be telecast on the Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels.

Where will be the live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

The spectators who will be interested to stream the live broadcast of the closing ceremony will have to tune in to JioCinema app and website.

TAGGED:

