Paris 2024 Olympics | Know The Prize Money Won By Arshad Nadeem And Neeraj Chopra After Winning Medal; Here Are The Details

Paris (France): The Indian sports fans witnessed a moment of joy but they also felt slight disappointment when Neeraj Chopra won the silver. The joy was for him winning the silver but the sorrow was for him failing to defend his gold medal from the previous edition. Arshad Nadeem stunned everyone with a throw of 92.97 meters and registered an Olympic record. He helped Pakistan clinch a medal in the Olympics after a span of 32 years.

How much prize money will Arshad Nadeem get?

International Olympic Comittee doesn’t hand out any prize money for the medal winners and the players securing podium finish in Athletics didn’t get any monetary reward till Tokyo 2021. But World Athletics, has come up with lucrative prize money for the gold medal winners. Nadeem will receive a prize money of US$50,000 which is equivalent to 41,98,500 Indian Rupees. The amount will be given to the gold medal winners in all disciplines in Athletics.

“A total prize pot of US$2.4 million has been ring fenced from the International Olympic Committee’s revenue share allocation, which is received by World Athletics every four years. This will be used to reward athletes who win a gold medal in each of the 48 athletics events in Paris with US$50,000,” World Athletiocs announced in a press release.