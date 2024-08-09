Paris 2024 Olympics | 'Arshad Nadeem Also Our Child'; Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Wins Hearts With Her Praise For Pakistani Javelin Thrower

Neeraj Chopra's family members expressed joy after his silver triumph (ETV Bharat)

Panipat (Haryana): The whole nation was expecting a gold from Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin throw in the Paris 2024 Olympics but Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem came up with a stunning performance in the final to overtake all others by a significant margin. After the match, Neeraj’s mother won hearts with her praise for the gold medalist.

Neeraj finished in second place with a throw of 89.95 metres while Nadeem set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97. There were celebrations in Neeraj’s village Khandra after his silver triumph. The villagers watched the final on a big LED screen to support the athlete. They were a little bit disappointed with Neera missing out on gold but the joy of winning a silver was much more than that.

Neeraj has been consistent in Olympics winning medals in two consecutive editions,. In Tokyo 2020, he won a gold medal and now followed it with a silver medal. Also, he became only the fourth Indian player to win two Olympic medals.

Neeraj’s father Satish Chopra said that he is very happy and a podium finish is more important than the colour of the medal. He also added that living in a joint family has played a major role in Neeraj’s success.

The 26-year-old’s mother Saroj Devi she is happy for both Neeraj and Arshad for their achievement. She also said that for her silver is equal to gold and also added that Arshad Nadeem is also like her own son. She also expressed joy on her son’s success and said that she will cook his favourite food.

Saroj’s praise for the Pakistani javelist thrower won hearts of the many netizens and they reacted on the social media.