Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun Babuta Qualifies For Men's 10m Air Rifle Individuals Final, Sandeep Falters Again

Paris (France): India's ace shooter Arjun Babuta has qualified for the finals of the men's 10m Air Rifle Individual event of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Saturday. India's other shooter Sandeep Singh didn't perform up to the potential and finished 12th place.
Arjun aggregated 630.1 points with scores of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0, and 104.6 in the fixture and finished at the seventh spot while Sandeep accumulated 629.3 points in the match. After struggling at the start, Sandeep tried to claw his way back into the game in the last series but managed to climb up to the 12th spot only.
Chandigarh boy, Arjun has been in the national squad since 2016 rose to fame by clinching an Olympic berth at the Asian Shooting Championship last year. He will take another shot at glory in the eight-shooter final on Monday after missing out on a final berth in the mixed team event with Ramita Jindal. The duo was agonizingly close of a spot in the final but missed it as the duo finished sixth in the qualification.
10 M Air Rifle Men's Qualification Results#TOPSAthlete Arjun Babuta finishes 7th with a score of 630.1, ensuring India's third shooting qualification for the #Paris2024Olympics.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 28, 2024
Sandeep Singh finishes 12th with a score of 629.3.
The top 8 qualify for the finals. pic.twitter.com/9sKFYkzp8M
China's Sheng Lihao topped the qualifiers, shooting 631.7, just one point adrift of the qualification record of 632.7 set by countryman Yang Haoran at the Tokyo Games.
Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m Air Rifle individual event final on Monday at 3:30 pm IST. If he clinched the medal, he will become the fourth Indian men to achieve this incredible feat.