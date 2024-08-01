ETV Bharat / sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra Fail To Qualify For 50m Rifle 3P Final

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

India’s star shooters Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra finished in 18th and 31st place respectively in the final of the women’s 50-meter Rifle 3 Position Individual event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Moudgil managed to score 584 points at an average of 9.733 with 26 inner 10-ring shots while Sift amassed 575 points at an average of 9.583 with the help of 22 inner 10-ring shots.

India’s star shooters Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra finished finished in 16th and 31th place respectively in the final of the women’s 50-meter Rifle 3 Position Individual event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.
Anjum Moudgil (AFP)

Paris (France): India’s star shooters Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra failed to live up to the expectations as they failed to progress to the final of the women’s 50-meter Rifle 3 Position Individual event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Moudgil managed to score 584 points at an average of 9.733 with 26 inner 10-ring shots while Sift amassed 575 points at an average of 9.583 with the help of 22 inner 10-ring shots.

Anjum had a tough start, scoring 97 points in the first series of the kneeling stage. However, she made a strong comeback with 99 points in the second series, finishing the stage in 9th place. Sift Kaur also had a disappointing start, scoring a total of 193 in the kneeling stage.

In the prone stage, Moudgil scored a total of 194 points with 97 points in each series, placing 22nd. Sift started well with 99 points in the first series but missed 10-pointers four times in the second series, ending with 195 points and falling to 27th place.

Samra was considered to be a medal contender before the start of the event but she failed to live up to the expectations of the Indian fans.

The Indian shooters have been doing well in the Olympics so far with three bronze medals to their name so far. Manu Bhaker has been impressive with a couple of medals while Swapnil Kusale bagged a bronze in shooting. Sarabjot Singh also won a bronze in the mixed team event along with Manu Bhaker.

Paris (France): India’s star shooters Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra failed to live up to the expectations as they failed to progress to the final of the women’s 50-meter Rifle 3 Position Individual event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Moudgil managed to score 584 points at an average of 9.733 with 26 inner 10-ring shots while Sift amassed 575 points at an average of 9.583 with the help of 22 inner 10-ring shots.

Anjum had a tough start, scoring 97 points in the first series of the kneeling stage. However, she made a strong comeback with 99 points in the second series, finishing the stage in 9th place. Sift Kaur also had a disappointing start, scoring a total of 193 in the kneeling stage.

In the prone stage, Moudgil scored a total of 194 points with 97 points in each series, placing 22nd. Sift started well with 99 points in the first series but missed 10-pointers four times in the second series, ending with 195 points and falling to 27th place.

Samra was considered to be a medal contender before the start of the event but she failed to live up to the expectations of the Indian fans.

The Indian shooters have been doing well in the Olympics so far with three bronze medals to their name so far. Manu Bhaker has been impressive with a couple of medals while Swapnil Kusale bagged a bronze in shooting. Sarabjot Singh also won a bronze in the mixed team event along with Manu Bhaker.

Last Updated : 19 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANJUM MOUDGILSIFT KAUR SAMRAINDIA AT THE OLYMPICSOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.