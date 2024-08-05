Paris 2024 Olympics: Anant-Maheshwari Miss Out On Bronze Medal By 1 Point In Skeet Shooting Event

Paris (France): The Indian mixed skeet team consisting of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka failed to win a medal after losing the bronze medal match against the Chinese Mixed Team in the skeet shooting event at the Paris Olympics 2024 here on Monday.

The Chinese pair of China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu executed 44 shots out of 48 attempts and in reply, Inthe dian duo managed to execute a total of 43 shots, one less than the opposition, in the bronze medal clash.

Earlier, the Indians finished fourth in the qualification after both teams were tied on 146 at the end of the three-round, 150-shot process, forcing a shoot-off. In the qualification, Maheshwari shone with 50/50 in her final two rounds while Naruka notched scores of 25, 23 and 24 in the three rounds.

In the medal match, Chthe inese pair secured all eight points in the first round while the Indian duo scored seven shots, with Maheshwari missing one. Yiting Jiang missed three shots in her four attempts while Lyu shot all four while Indian shooters missed on one attempt each. Both the teams missed out on one shot in eight attempts in the fourth attempt with Maheshwari once again missing one for India.

After the conclusion of three sets the scores were level at, and the Chinese pair looked like a different beast, successfully shooting all their attempts in the next three rounds. India just missed one point in the last 24 attempts and lost the medal match.

Italy's Gabriele Rossetti and Diana Bacosi shot 149/150 to equal the world record in qualification. They were joined by American Vincent Hancock and Austen Jewell Smith (148) in the gold medal match.