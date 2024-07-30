Paris 2024 Olympics | Amit Panghal Knocked Out From Men’s 51 Kg; Concedes Defeat In Round of 16

Paris (France): India’s boxing campaign in the Paris 2024 Olympics suffered a blow as former world number one Amit Panghal conceded a loss in the Men’s 51 Kg Round of 16 fixture against Chinyemba Patrick of Zambia.

The Indian boxer had got an opening round bye. Panghal was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian, the reigning African Games champion, in the opening round itself. The Indian paid for his defensive approach as the third-seeded Chinyemba assumed the role of the aggressor in the opening three minutes. Trailing on three cards, Panghal attacked from the word go but had trouble connecting his punches as Chinyemba took the second round 3-2.

In the final three minutes, both boxers were involved in big exchanges with Panghal trying to apply pressure. But the Indian, who had made a similar exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was not able to impress any of the judges. Amit, who hails from Haryana, was considered to be one of the medal contenders by many but he faltered at the big stage and clearly it was not his day.

An Asian Games gold medallist, in the past, he won a silver medal in the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championship in the Flyweight category.