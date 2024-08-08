Paris 2024 Olympics | Aman Sehrawat Registers Second Technical Superiority Win In A Row; Cruises Into Semis

Paris (France): Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat sailed into the semi-final of the Men's 57 kg event beating an Albanian wrestler via technical superiority. The Indian wrestler entered the last four with a dominating 12-0 victory over Zelimkhan Abakanov of Albania. He will now take on Japan's Rei Higuchi on Thursday to book a berth in the final of the competition.

He got his first point in the quarterfinal bout when his opponent was penalised for passivity. The 21-year-old then extended the lead by two points courtesy of a takedown. He then went on to implement fitle move in his game to roll his opponent's leg. A dominant display from the Indian helped him secure a 12-0 victory over her opponent and a place in the semifinal was assured.

Earlier, Anshu Malik lost her bout by 2-7 against USA's Helen Maroulis in the women's 57 kg freestyle category.

Indian wrestlers are facing a lot of trouble in their campaigns. Nisha Dahiya who looked good in her bouts faced an injury in the match against North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarter-finals. She tried fighting through the injury and kept competing in the bout. However, her troubles didn't let her perform at her best and Nisha's campaign ended early in the tournament.

Vinesh was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on Wednesday as she was found overweight at the time of weigh-in. She has filed a complaint at CAS to get a shared silver and the verdict is still due on the matter.