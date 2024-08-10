Paris 2024 Olympics | Aman Sehrawat Family Members Express Joy On His Bronze Triumph

Jhajjar (Haryana): The dominance of the Haryana players continued in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat gave India the sixth medal in the Paris Games by winning the bronze medal bout in the men's freestyle 57 kg weight category. Aman became the seventh Indian wrestler to win a medal in the Olympics.

Aman’s bronze triumph

In the bronze medal match held on Friday, Aman defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz by 13-5 and created history becoming the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal. Earlier, Aman Sehrawat suffered a defeat in the semi-final against Japanese wrestler Rei Higuchi by 0-10. The match lasted just for 2 minutes and 14 seconds, on the basis of technical superiority.

Celebration among family members

Aman Sehrawat is a resident of Birohar village in Jhajjar district of Haryana. His performance has created an atmosphere of celebration among the family and the village. The whole village watched his match together on a big screen. After Aman's victory, many have congratulated the family members.

Aman’s sister says it's a Rakshabandhan gift for her

Aman's sister Jyoti said while speaking to ETV Bharat that there is a happy vibe in the family after Aman’s historic triumph.

"There is an atmosphere of happiness in the entire family and village. My brother has created history by winning the bronze medal. This medal is a Rakshabandhan gift for me. I cannot get a better Rakhi gift than this. My brother would make up for whatever was lacking in the next Olympics. We are all with him.”

Parents passed away in childhood

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat's uncle expressed pride in Aman’s achievement and also revealed the struggles he had to go through to excel at the international stage.

“When he was 10 years old, his mother died of a heart attack. His father also died a year later due to this shock. After this, Aman was raised by his uncle, aunt and uncle together.” Aman’s uncle stated.

India has won 6 medals so far

India has won a total of 6 medals in Paris Olympics 2024 so far, including five bronze and one silver medal. Manu Bhaker won bronze in the 10m air pistol and another bronze in the mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. The third bronze medal was won by Swapnil Kusale in shooting men's 50m rifle three positions. The Indian hockey team and Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal while Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal.