Paris 2024 Olympics | Aman Sehrawat Advances Into Quarter-final, Wins Via Technical Superiority; Anshu Malik Suffers Defeat

Paris (France): Aman Sehrawat has advanced into the quarterfinal of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 57 kg weight category. He beat Egorov Vladimir of North Macedonia by technical superiority.

Aman was a dominant force throughout the bout and he kept on pulling off some brilliant moves. The Indian grappler wrapped the match in a span of just three minutes and 59 seconds. The 21-year-old Indian was extremely agile in his defence throughout the match and overpowered the opponent throughout the match to emerge triumphant.

In the other match of the day, Anshu Malik lost by 2-7 against Maroulis Louise of the USA. Aman and Reetika Hooda now remain the only challengers for Indian wrestling.

The Indian wrestling contingent has faced adversities now and then. First, Nishad Dahiya who showed brilliant form struggled with an injury in the quarter-final but she still kept fighting till the last moment. After taking a massive lead early in the match and heading for a victory, Nisha's injury restricted her from winning the match and her opponent capitalised on it. She lost the bout.

Vinesh has faced a much bigger controversy than that after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after she weighed 100 grams more than the eligibility criteria during the weigh-in.

Aman will now play against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the quarterfinal in the category.