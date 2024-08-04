Paris 2024 Olympics Men's Hockey | 10-Man India Beats Great Britain In Thrilling Penalty Shootout To Enter Semis

Paris (France): Indian men's hockey team failed to convert either of the two penalty corners they earned into the first quarter in spite of controlling possession. The first quarter ended at 0-0. India suffered a blow in the second quarter as Amit Rohidas was awarded a red card on the 17th minute for intentionally hitting a hockey stick to the opposition player's head. The Indian players protested against the decision but the referee didn't change his decision in spite of the rant. However, it didn't deter India's hunger to win and Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute and India was leading 1-0 soon. But, Great Britain bounced back five minutes later as Morton Lee scored a field goal as he was one on one with the opposition goalkeeper and took an advantage of it.

The scoreline was 1-1 at full-time and the match entered penalty shootout. For the Indian side, skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal scored goals. PR Sreejesh pulled saves on the third and fourth shots by the opposition after conceding first two goals.

The emotions were running high after the match and the Great Britain players were in tears after suffering a defeat in the replay of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Amit Rohidas who received a red card in the match waved his shirt in front of the crowd after the triumph similar to Sourav Ganguly's celebrations in Lord's gallery after Indian cricket team's win in the Natwest Trophy 2002 Final.

India took only 1 shot out of eight opportunities out of goal while Great Britain hit 1 from 21 shots. India managed to convert 1 penalty corner from four chances while the opposition managed to capitalise on none. Great Britain dominated the possession with 54 % while the opposition controlled 46 % possession. India penetrated the circle on eight occasions while Great Britain penetrated it on 24 occasions.