Paralympics 2024: India’s Top Medal Contenders In Competition

Hyderabad: The Paralympics 2024 Games are set to start from August 28 and India will be participating with a contingent of 84 athletes, the country’s highest ever in any edition. In the previous edition in Tokyo, 54 participants represented the country in various disciplines. The Indian athletes will take part in 12 sports to showcase their abilities and secure a podium finish in the Paris Games.

Para-cycling, para-rowing and para-judo are three news sports where India will have its representation. The 2020 Games was a historic milestone for the country as they won 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. It was the country’s best performance and the Indian athletes will be looking to improve the medal count this time around and rank high in the medal tally.

Following are some of the Indian athletes who might get a medal for India

Avani Lekhara (Para-shooting)

Avani etched history in the Tokyo 2020 becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold. She finished at the top of the podium in the 10m air rifle SH1 event and also won a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions SH1. The SH1 category is designed for athletes with lower limb impairments and can shoot either standing or sitting.

Sumit Antil (Para-athletics)

Sumit won the gold medal in the men's F64 javelin throw four years back and will be aiming to replicate the same in the French capital. He broke the world record thrice on his way to winning gold and shattering his own world record on top of a gold medal will be a remarkable moment for him.

Sumit is a two-time world champion as he won the World Para Championships in 2023 and 2024. Considering his exceptional form and previous successes, the Indian javelin thrower have a high chance to finish at the top of the podium.

Sheetal Devi (Para-archery)

At the age of 17, Sheetal Devi is a star in the making. She showcased her potential by winning gold in the individual and mixed team compound events at the 2022 Asian Para Games. Also, she is the world's number one in the Compound Open women’s category. In 2023, she won a silver medal at the Para-Archery World Championship and booked a berth in the Paris Games.

Manasi Joshi (Para-badminton)

Manasi Joshi is one of the top names in the world of para-badminton. She is a seven-time world championship medalist and a top-ranked player in the Women’s Singles SL3. Also, she has won three medals in the Asian Para Games and one bronze in the Asian Championships.

With multiple achievements already associated with her name, Manasi is one of the medal contenders for India.

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Krishna competes in the Men’s Singles SH6 category and was ranked world no.2. He was one of the gold medalists for the country in Tokyo beating Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong by 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the final of the event.

Also, Nagar has won gold at the 2024 World Championship and the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championship. The 25-year-old was given the Khel Ratna Award in 2021 which is the highest sporting honour in the country. The plethora of achievements makes Nagar a strong medal contender.