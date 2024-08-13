ETV Bharat / sports

Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat Who Won Gold In Tokyo Suspended For 18 Months, To Miss Paris Paralympics: Here Is Why

By PTI

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Ace Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics will not be able to defend his title in Paris after he was handed an 18-month suspension for breaching BWF's anti-doping 'whereabout' clause.

Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat (ANI)

New Delhi: Tokyo gold medallist Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat will not be able to defend his title at the Paris Paralympics after he was handed an 18-month suspension for breaching BWF's anti-doping 'whereabout' clause.

"The Badminton World Federation can confirm India's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months and will miss the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months." The 36-year-old, an SL3 athlete, had appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division but it was rejected last month.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added. His suspension is effective till September 1, 2025.

Bhagat had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final. The 36-year-old Bihar-born shuttler had equalled the legendary Lin Dan of China by winning a fifth World Championships title in February last year at Pattaya, Thailand.

"It is extremely sad and unfortunate. He was a sure shot medal for India at the Paralympics but he is a fighter and I am sure he will come back stronger," Indian para-badminton head coach Gaurav Khanna told PTI. Bhagat, who had contracted polio, resulting in a disability affecting his left leg at the age of five, is also a two-time Asian Games gold medallist and is the current world No 3 in his category.

