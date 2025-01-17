Multi-time Grand Slam Winner And Tennis Great Pam Shriver Claims Her Trophies Were Stolen After LA Fires

California: US Tennis star Pam Shriver claimed on Thursday that her multiple Grand Slam trophies were stolen after the wildfires in Los Angeles caused a lot of damage and destruction in the city. ESPN reported that her car, which contained a collection of silverware was stolen outside a hotel in Marina del Rey. The collection of trophies included five US Open trophies, five French Open plates, five Wimbledon titles and one Australian Open trophy.

The 62-year-old said that she had moved her trophies from her home in Brentwood the previous Friday after returning from Hawaii from vacation. The legendary Tennis player revealed that she was taking out things to pack them in the car but she realised that the vehicle was missing.

"I was just starting to take things out to pack them in the car, and I was like, 'Where's the car?'" ESPN tennis analyst Shriver was quoted as saying by the network.

The initial plan of the US Tennis star was to arrive in Melbourne from Hawaii to cove the Australian Open. However, after the devastating wildfires in California which took 24 lives, her plans changed.

Shriver further added that it is really sad to see people committing crimes amidst such a crisis.

"It's really sad on so many levels that when people are at their lowest and in their most difficult times, people are doing things like this," Shriver said of the theft.

At least 25 people have been killed so far in the wildfires while 30 others remain unaccounted for. In a recent update, the US National Weather Service has issued a warning that the hurricane-force winds might fuel the wildfire further which has destroyed more than 10,000 structures and has forced around 1,00,000 people to flee from their homes in order to escape from the damage.