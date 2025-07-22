ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan's Imam-Ul-Haq Replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad At Yorkshire

Pune-based Ruturaj Gaikwad withdrew from his planned stint due to personal reasons

Pakistan's Imam-Ul-Haq Replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad At Yorkshire
File photo of Imam-Ul-Haq (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

Hyderabad: Pakistan's prolific opener Imam-Ul-Haq has replaced stylish India and Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for Yorkshire.

Imam-ul-Haq has joined Yorkshire as an overseas signing for the remainder of the English domestic season. 28-year-old Imam, who has three Test centuries and nine ODIs tons to his credit, will be available immediately.

Pune-based Ruturaj withdrew from his planned stint due to personal reasons. The Pakistani opener is no stranger to English conditions, having previously played for Somerset in 2022. Earlier in 2025, he helped Pakistan Television clinch the President’s Cup, Pakistan’s premier domestic tournament.

Yorkshire hope his experience and form will boost their red-ball and 50-over campaigns through the end of the season."We're delighted that Imam has joined us and that he will be available immediately,” said Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket. “Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn't join up with the squad, in Imam, we have an exceptional player of proven international quality," added Hamilton.

“Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country, which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures. We are grateful for the speed at which he has arrived in the country, and everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him until the end of the season," said Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire have confirmed that Australian batter Caleb Jewell will return to the club in 2026 after signing a new deal. Jewell has been one of the standout players in Division Two this season, scoring 821 runs at an average of 54.73, including a career-best 232 against Kent.

