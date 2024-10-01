Pakistani Scribe Stuns Skipper Shan Masood With Self-Respect Question; Media Director Urges To Show Respect

Lahore (Pakistan): Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood found himself in the midst of an awkward situation on Monday during a press conference. The situation compelled the media director to step in and take the side of the skipper. He was confronted with an issue of self-respect ahead of the Test series against England.

The awkward moment occurred when a journalist asked whether he had considered stepping down as Pakistan’s team.

"(Aapne bola jub tak woh mauka de rahe hain, avail karenge. Kabhi khud say koi khuddari nahi aati ki 'yaar haar gaye, performance nahi ho rahi, chod ke chale jayein?) You said till PCB gives chances you will avail them. Don't you have the self-respect to call it quits since the team is losing and not able to perform?,” he asked.

The 34-year-old was visibly caught off guard and exchanged glances with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) media director, Sami ul Hasan. There was a pause after the question and Raza immediately stepped in to handle the situation. He urged the journalist to show some respect towards the captain.

"Pakistan ka captain baitha hai, aap bilkul sawal karein (Pakistan captain is sitting, you can definitely ask questions). But please show respect...It was not the appropriate way of asking the Pakistan captain the question that you asked,” Hasan responded.

This was Masood’s first press conference after being retained as the Test skipper of the Pakistan national side despite a string of defeats. The Pakistani team has lost all of the five Tests ever since Masood stepped into the role. Considering Pakistan’s form this year which includes a series loss against Bangladesh.

Pakistan will play a three-match series against England from October 7. The PCB’s decision to continue with Masood has drawn a lot of criticism.