PAK vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Third ODI Live Streaming?

Johannesburg: Pakistan and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the third ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations. Pakistan have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will aim to register a clean sweep with a win in the third fixture of the series.
Saim Ayub and Salaman Agha have been impressive with the bat for the visitors scoring 134 and 115 runs respectively. Salman has dished out an all-round performance and has picked five wickets while Shaheen Afridi has also had five dismissals to his name throughout the series.
Heinrich Klaasen has been the star performer for South Africa with the bat scoring 183 runs from two matches with an average of 91.50 but a lack of contribution from the other batters has troubled South Africa and resulted in their loss.
🟢Match Day— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 22, 2024
The Annual Pink Day ODI is here!😃
Our Proteas take on Pakistan for a cause in the 3rd and final ODI of the series.🇿🇦vs🇵🇰
Remember to #PitchUpInPink if you are watching the game live at the DP World Wanderers Stadium.🎀🏟️🏏
📺Catch all the action on SuperSport… pic.twitter.com/MSyF9tNZYj
Marco Jansen picked four wickets in the series so far so the bowlers will have to step up in the upcoming fixtures. Thus, the South Africa bowling unit will need to dish out a more solid effort with the ball.
Head-to-head records
Both the teams have played 85 matches between them with South Africa dominating the proceedings. South Africa have won 52 fixtures while Pakistan has emerged triumphant in 32 matches.
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI be played?
The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will take place on Sunday, December 22.
Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI be played?
The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
At what time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI start?
The South Africa vs Pakistan match will start at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live streaming in India?
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live telecast in India?
The live telecast for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will be available on the Sports 18 Network in India.