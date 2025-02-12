PAK vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Third ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Struggling South Africa will take on hosts Pakistan in a virtual semi-final clash of the tri-nation series at the Karachi National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Both, Pakistan and South Africa suffered defeats against the formidable New Zealand side in their campaign openers. Having won both group games, the Kiwis have qualified for the final which will take place on Friday, February 14, and will take on the winner of today's clash.
Pakistan's playing XI for the tri-series match against South Africa tomorrow
After a disappointing 78-run loss to New Zealand in the tri-series opener, Men in Green will aim to beat the weakened South Africa side and qualify for the finals in the home conditions ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite opener Fakhar Zaman's brutal 84 off 69 balls, Pakistan's middle order struggled against New Zealand's quality spin, failing to chase 331.
Their bowling unit, led by Shaheen Afridi (3/88), started off nicely, striking early on in the innings, but struggled in the death overs. Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten 106 to become the first No. 6 batter to score an ODI century in Pakistan. His record-breaking ton guided New Zealand to post a formidable total.
When the Pakistan team gathered onstage during the grand opening of the upgraded National Bank Stadium, Karachi
With Haris Rauf sidelined due to injury, the hosts need to address their bowling vulnerabilities and ensure greater batting stability to stay alive in the tournament with the upcoming match against South Africa.
On the other hand, the Proteas would want to improve their bowling performance after a 6-wicket defeat to New Zealand despite them posting a total above the 300-run mark on a tricky batting pitch. The 26-year-old debutant Matthew Breetzke smoked a record-breaking 150 and became the only player to hit 150+ runs on ODI debut. Apart from him, Wiaan Mulder also played his part, amassing 60+ runs with a strike rate of just over 100.
Skipper Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Mulder will be crucial in stabilizing the innings, while Junior Dala and Eathan Bosch must find breakthroughs early to challenge Pakistan in Karachi.
PAK vs SA 3rd ODI Pitch Report: How Will Surface At National Stadium In Karachi Behave?
After its renovation, the Pakistan vs South Africa third ODI will mark the first international game on the surface at the National Stadium in Karachi. However, previously, the track offered a balanced surface, assisting both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can extract bounce and movement early on, while spinners become effective as the game progresses.
Hence, with an average first-innings score of 237, any total above 280 could be competitive. Hence, going by the trend, the captain winning the toss might choose to bowl first and restrict the opponent within a low total while exploiting early conditions.
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Of Tri-Series Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV App.
Pakistan Playing XI vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
South Africa Squad
Temba Bavuma (captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi