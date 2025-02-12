ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Third ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Struggling South Africa will take on hosts Pakistan in a virtual semi-final clash of the tri-nation series at the Karachi National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Both, Pakistan and South Africa suffered defeats against the formidable New Zealand side in their campaign openers. Having won both group games, the Kiwis have qualified for the final which will take place on Friday, February 14, and will take on the winner of today's clash.

After a disappointing 78-run loss to New Zealand in the tri-series opener, Men in Green will aim to beat the weakened South Africa side and qualify for the finals in the home conditions ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite opener Fakhar Zaman's brutal 84 off 69 balls, Pakistan's middle order struggled against New Zealand's quality spin, failing to chase 331.

Their bowling unit, led by Shaheen Afridi (3/88), started off nicely, striking early on in the innings, but struggled in the death overs. Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten 106 to become the first No. 6 batter to score an ODI century in Pakistan. His record-breaking ton guided New Zealand to post a formidable total.

With Haris Rauf sidelined due to injury, the hosts need to address their bowling vulnerabilities and ensure greater batting stability to stay alive in the tournament with the upcoming match against South Africa.

On the other hand, the Proteas would want to improve their bowling performance after a 6-wicket defeat to New Zealand despite them posting a total above the 300-run mark on a tricky batting pitch. The 26-year-old debutant Matthew Breetzke smoked a record-breaking 150 and became the only player to hit 150+ runs on ODI debut. Apart from him, Wiaan Mulder also played his part, amassing 60+ runs with a strike rate of just over 100.