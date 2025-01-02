ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Second Test Live Streaming?

Cape Town: South Africa are set to square off against Pakistan in the second and final Test of the bilateral series. South Africa resumed the series with a win in the opening Test while Pakistan will aim to level the series in Cape Town.

The first match of the series was a nail-biter as South Africa completed a thrilling run chase in the fourth innings with two wickets in hand. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 211 runs with Kamran Ghulam being the leading run-getter with a knock of 54 runs. Dane Paterson picked five wickets while Corbin Bosch scalped four wickets.

South Africa then responded with 301 as Aiden Markram and Corbin Bosch scored half-centuries. South African pacers then rattled the Pakistan innings on 237 as Marco Jansen picked six wickets.

Chasing a target of 148, South Africa lost eight wickets with Kagiso Rabada helping the team secure a victory with a knock of unbeaten 31 runs.

Head to head records

South Africa and Pakistan played against each other on 29 occasions. Pakistan won six fixtures while South Africa emerged triumphant in 16 matches. Seven matches ended in a draw.

Squad

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne