PAK vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Second Test Live Streaming?

Cape Town: South Africa are set to square off against Pakistan in the second and final Test of the bilateral series. South Africa resumed the series with a win in the opening Test while Pakistan will aim to level the series in Cape Town.
The first match of the series was a nail-biter as South Africa completed a thrilling run chase in the fourth innings with two wickets in hand. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 211 runs with Kamran Ghulam being the leading run-getter with a knock of 54 runs. Dane Paterson picked five wickets while Corbin Bosch scalped four wickets.
South Africa then responded with 301 as Aiden Markram and Corbin Bosch scored half-centuries. South African pacers then rattled the Pakistan innings on 237 as Marco Jansen picked six wickets.
Chasing a target of 148, South Africa lost eight wickets with Kagiso Rabada helping the team secure a victory with a knock of unbeaten 31 runs.
Head to head records
South Africa and Pakistan played against each other on 29 occasions. Pakistan won six fixtures while South Africa emerged triumphant in 16 matches. Seven matches ended in a draw.
Squad
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel Shan Masood (c), Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram ShahzadMir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming and telecast
When will the PAK vs SA 2nd Test match take place?
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match will begin on Friday, January 3, 2025, at the Newlands, Cape Town.
At what time will the PAK vs SA 2nd Test will start?
The PAK vs SA 2nd Test will kick off at 2 PM IST in Cape Town.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match in India?
The live telecast of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be on Sports18 Networks in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match in India?
The live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa fixture will be available on JioCinema app and website in India