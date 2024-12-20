ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Rizwan Gets Into Heated Exchange With Klassen And Miller In Cape Town

Pakistan beat South Africa by 81 runs in the second ODI and clinched the series by 2-0.

Pakistan vs South Africa
File Photo: Babar Azam (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Cape Town: Pakistan won the second ODI at Newlands, Cape Town against South Africa and took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. The contributions from Babar Azam (73) and Mohammad Rizwan (80) were crucial in setting a competitive target for the opposition as the team posted a total of 329. In response, South Africa managed to score 248 runs with Heinrich Klaasen playing a valiant knock of 97 runs.

However, a banter between Rizwan and Klaasen marred the match and both were seen getting engaged in a verbal spat. The South African batter was seen irked after a heated exchange with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. The issue further escalated with David Miller and Rizwan being involved in the argument as well.

The tensions flared further with Rizwan and Klaasen pointing fingers at each other. Pakistan star batter Babar Azam intervened in between and tried to defuse the situation. His timely intervention calmed the situation and cooled down Haris Rauf preventing what could have become a big spat.

Once tempers were cooled down the play resumed and Pakistan scored a win over South Africa in the second ODI of the series.

Babar Azam and Rizwan played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s win with the bat as they both scored fifties. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled lethal spells to dismantle the opposition's batting lineup.

With the triumph, Pakistan won the series against South Africa and ensured their third consecutive ODI series win after their victory against Australia and Zimbabwe. Although Pakistan have taken an unassailable lead in the series, the final ODI is expected to be another high-stakes affair.

Cape Town: Pakistan won the second ODI at Newlands, Cape Town against South Africa and took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. The contributions from Babar Azam (73) and Mohammad Rizwan (80) were crucial in setting a competitive target for the opposition as the team posted a total of 329. In response, South Africa managed to score 248 runs with Heinrich Klaasen playing a valiant knock of 97 runs.

However, a banter between Rizwan and Klaasen marred the match and both were seen getting engaged in a verbal spat. The South African batter was seen irked after a heated exchange with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. The issue further escalated with David Miller and Rizwan being involved in the argument as well.

The tensions flared further with Rizwan and Klaasen pointing fingers at each other. Pakistan star batter Babar Azam intervened in between and tried to defuse the situation. His timely intervention calmed the situation and cooled down Haris Rauf preventing what could have become a big spat.

Once tempers were cooled down the play resumed and Pakistan scored a win over South Africa in the second ODI of the series.

Babar Azam and Rizwan played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s win with the bat as they both scored fifties. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled lethal spells to dismantle the opposition's batting lineup.

With the triumph, Pakistan won the series against South Africa and ensured their third consecutive ODI series win after their victory against Australia and Zimbabwe. Although Pakistan have taken an unassailable lead in the series, the final ODI is expected to be another high-stakes affair.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAK VS SAPAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICAPAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND ODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.