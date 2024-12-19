ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Second ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After continuing their winning spree in ODIs by winning the series opener in Paarl, Pakistan would look to seal the series by winning the second ODI against the hosts South Africa. Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

It has been a terrific bounce-back from the Asian Giants as they failed to show any resistance in the T20I series. The Proteas comfortably won the T20I series, while the visitors have gained a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

Coming to the first ODI, batting first, South African batters failed to produce something exceptional and managed to post a 239-run total on the board. Heinrich Klaasen scored a 97-ball 86, after Protean openers Tony De Zorzi (33), captain Aiden Markram (35) and Ryan Rickleton (36) played valuable knocks up front.

Pakistani spin twins, Salman Ali Agha and Abrar Ahmed were weaving magic at Boland Park. Agha first displayed what he could do with the ball if there was a small help from the surface, bagging a 4-fer, while Ahmed got two wickets.

In response, the visitors were reeling at 60/4 at one stage, but Saim Ayub registered a magnificent century and Salman Agha played an exceptional second fiddle to him to help their side chase the target with just three balls to spare. Ayub scored a majestic century at the top (109 off 119), with Saim Ayub holding the opponents at bay with an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off just 90 deliveries. Following the game, Salman Agha won the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics, but he decided to share it with southpaw opener Saim Ayub.