PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Second ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After continuing their winning spree in ODIs by winning the series opener in Paarl, Pakistan would look to seal the series by winning the second ODI against the hosts South Africa. Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, December 19, 2024.
It has been a terrific bounce-back from the Asian Giants as they failed to show any resistance in the T20I series. The Proteas comfortably won the T20I series, while the visitors have gained a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.
Coming to the first ODI, batting first, South African batters failed to produce something exceptional and managed to post a 239-run total on the board. Heinrich Klaasen scored a 97-ball 86, after Protean openers Tony De Zorzi (33), captain Aiden Markram (35) and Ryan Rickleton (36) played valuable knocks up front.
Saim Ayub's brilliant 1⃣0⃣9⃣ and Salman Ali Agha's unbeaten 8⃣2⃣* guided Pakistan to a 3-wicket win in the first ODI 🏏#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/Nb5YswNM9C— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 17, 2024
Pakistani spin twins, Salman Ali Agha and Abrar Ahmed were weaving magic at Boland Park. Agha first displayed what he could do with the ball if there was a small help from the surface, bagging a 4-fer, while Ahmed got two wickets.
In response, the visitors were reeling at 60/4 at one stage, but Saim Ayub registered a magnificent century and Salman Agha played an exceptional second fiddle to him to help their side chase the target with just three balls to spare. Ayub scored a majestic century at the top (109 off 119), with Saim Ayub holding the opponents at bay with an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off just 90 deliveries. Following the game, Salman Agha won the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics, but he decided to share it with southpaw opener Saim Ayub.
As the visitors aim to seal the ODI series in Cape Town, here is how Indian fans can watch the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan.
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI be played?
SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Date: The SA vs PAK match will take place on Thursday, December 19.
Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI be played?
SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Venue: The SA vs PAK match will take place at the Newlands, Cape Town.
At what time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI start?
SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Timings: The SA vs PAK match will start at 5:30 PM IST. For viewers in South Africa, the match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM Local Time.
Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live streaming in India?
SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The SA vs PAK match live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Where to watch South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live telecast in India?
SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Telecast: The live telecast for the SA vs PAK match will be available on the Sports 18 Network in India.
Probable Playing 11s For SA vs PAK 2nd ODI
Pakistan Possible 11: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed
South Africa Possible 11: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman