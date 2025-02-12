PAK vs SA: Pakistan Record Their Highest ODI Run Chase To Enter Tri-Series Final

Karachi: Pakistan scripted history in the third match of the tri-series against South Africa by scripting their highest run chase in the ODI cricket to book a spot in the final with a six-wicket win. Pakistan surpassed their previous record of chasing a target of 349 against Australia in 2022. Men in Green hunted down the target of 353 runs to write their name in the record books.

Chasing a target of 353, Pakistan were reduced to 91/3 soon but Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha took the proceedings in their hand. The duo recorded the highest fourth-wicket partnership (260) for Pakistan bettering the previous record owned by 206 between Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Malik. Rizwan played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 122 runs while Salman played a knock of 134 runs from 103 deliveries.

Earlier in the match, South Africa chose to bat first and the South African top order fired collectively. Tony de Zorzi departed on 22 runs but Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke recovered the innings after that. The Proteas skipper amassed (82) and stitched a partnership of 119 runs for the second wicket along with Matthew Breetzke who continued his sublime form in the series. Heinrich Klassen arrived next at the crease and played a knock of 87 runs. Kyle Verreynne scored an unbeaten 44 runs to provide the final touches to the innings and South Africa posted 352/5 on the scoreboard.

Also, the high-scoring affair saw (707) the highest match aggregate involving Pakistan and South Africa in the ODI cricket. Pakistan will play against New Zealand in the final at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday, February 14.