PAK vs SA : Shan Masood And Babar Azam Register Rcord-Breaking Opening Stand In Cape Town

Pakistan’s opening duo of Shan Masood and Babar Azam scripted an opening stand of 205 runs to ink their name in the history books.

PAK vs SA
File Photo: Babar Azam and Shan Masood (AP)
Cape Town: Pakistan openers Shan Masood and Babar Azam shared an opening stand of 205 runs in the second Test against South Africa on Sunday. After being forced to follow on, the opening duo of the visiting team, Masood and Azam joined forces to ink history. Pakistan were skittled for 194 in response to South Africa’s humongous 615 in the second Test played at Cape Town. Pakistan were on 213/1 at the stumps on the third day and are trailing by 208 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Masood was struggling with his form since the first Test of the series against England but he struck in the hour of the need and became the first Pakistan skipper to score a ton in South Africa.

Highest opening stand while following on

With follow-on being enforced on them, the Pakistan openers fought valiantly to stitch a massive partnership. The partnership of 205 runs was the highest opening stand by any team while following on. The Pakistan duo surpassed Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie's record of 204-run opening stand which the South African pair reached at Lord’s in 2008.

Highest opening partnership while following-on in Test cricket

  • 205 - Shan Masood, Babar Azam (PAK) vs SA - Cape Town, 2025
  • 204 - Graeme Smith, Neil McKenzie (SA) vs ENG - Lord’s, 2008
  • 185 - Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes (BAN) vs ENG - Lord’s, 2010
  • 182 - Marcus Trescothick, Michael Vaughan (ENG) vs WI - St. John’s, 2004
  • 176 - Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton (ENG) vs IND - The Oval, 1990

Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the action for six weeks so Babar Azam stepped up to open the innings. Babar played a knock of 81 runs while Shan Masood was unbeaten on 102 runs by the end of the day.

Pakistan concluded the third day at 213/1 with the follow-on being enforced on them.

