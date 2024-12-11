PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi Becomes Youngest Bowler To Take 100 Wickets Across Formats; Surpasses Veteran New Zealand Bowler

Durban: Pakistan conceded an 11-run defeat against South Africa in the first T20I of the bilateral series at Kingsmead. Although Pakistan lost the match, their left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi etched his name in the record books during his four-over spell. He became the youngest bowler in the world at the age of 24 years and also became the first Pakistan bowler to take 100 wickets across all formats.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee owned the previous record as he completed 100 wickets across multiple formats when he was 32 years and 319 days old. Apart from Southee, only two other bowlers have achieved this feat. Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh achieved the feat at the age of 34 years and 319 years old. Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga was 36 years and nine days old when he scalped 100 wickets across the formats.

In the first fixture of the series, Shaheen struck on the third ball he bowled. He dismissed Rassie van der Dussen as the batter played on his stumps. The left-arm seamer then went on to dismiss David Miller in the 14th over. On the last ball of the 16th over, he completed his 100 T20I wickets with the dismissal of Nqabayomzi Peter. Also, he became the third Pakistan bowler to take 100 wickets in the shortest format. Shadab Khan (107 wickets) and Haris Rauf (110 wickets).

The young gun has picked 116 wickets in 31 Test matches with an average of 27.88 which includes a four-wicket haul. In ODIs, he has 112 wickets from 56 matches with an average of 23.13.