PAK vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra Faces Nasty Blow To Face; PCB Faces Backlash From Fans Over Floodlights

Lahore: New Zealand kicked off their campaign in the tri-series involving Pakistan and South Africa on a strong note on Saturday beating the host nation by 78 runs. However, their victory was spoiled with an injury as Rachin Ravindra got hit on his head while fielding in the deep. He suffered a forehead injury while attempting a catch.

The incident occurred in the 38th over when Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah’s powerful hit towards a deep backwards square leg went towards Rachin who was stationed near the ropes. While attempting to take a grab, Rachin misjudged the trajectory of the ball and was struck in the face. He needed medical attention immediately as he was visibly injured and bleeding. He was then rushed off the field by the New Zealand’s medical staff.

According to a statement from New Zealand Cricket, the Kiwi all-rounder initially passed the Head Injury Assessment (HIA). He will continue to be monitored by HIA protocols.

After the incident, cricket fans took on social media and blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the quality of floodlights at the Gadaffi stadium. Many have also called for Pakistan to improve the condition of the floodlights at the stadium.