PAK vs ENG 3rd Test: Pakistan Clinch 1st Test Series At Home In Four Years And Against England In 9 Years

Rawalpindi (Pakistan): Shan Masood-led Pakistan cricket team secured their first-ever series win at home after nearly four years as they beat England by nine wickets in the third and final Test of the series at Rawalpindi International stadium here on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Pakistan sealed the series 2-1. This is also the first-ever series win for Pakistan under their new captain Shan Masood. This is only the second time Pakistan has won a 3-match Test series after losing the first Test after their win against Zimbabwe in 1995. This is the first Test series win for Pakistan against England since Nov 2015.

Pakistan needed only 36 runs to emerge triumphant in the third Test and the hosts reached the target on the lost off one wicket. Saim Ayub was the batter who got dismissed while Jack Leach was the only bowler to pick a wicket in the second innings. It was captain Masood who was in a hurry to finish this Test match and a series as he smashed 23 runs off six balls with the help of four boundaries and six.

The last Test series win for Pakistan dates back to South Africa's tour in 2020/21 where they whitewashed the visitors by 2-0.

Notably, Pakistan didn't opt for a pacer in the entire Test match with England's Gus Atkinson being the only pacer to bowl. A total of 29 wickets were taken by the spinners with Atkinson picking up the remaining two.

Earlier, Pakistan tightened its grip on the series win after their exploits left England in turmoil on Day 2 of the third Test. Day 3 started with Pakistan spinners dictating the terms of play, toying with England batters and making them dance to their tunes. England were looking for one good partnership on Day 3 after posting 24/3, trailing by 53 runs at the end of day 3, but managed to score only 112 in their second innings.

Pakistan not only end their dismal 11 loss-streak at home but they’ve now also got a template for future home games. They’ve also rediscovered two previously discarded diamonds that probably had not had the right opportunities to shine till now. Sajid Khan and Nomal Ali not only bowled tirelessly and with a lot of heart to pick up 39 of the 40 wickets but they also showed that they could hold on to their own with the bat as well.

Most wickets by spinners in a series in Pakistan

73 - PAK vs ENG, 2024/25

71 - PAK vs NZ, 1969/70

68 - PAK vs ENG, 2022/23

60 - PAK vs ENG, 1987/88