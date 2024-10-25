PAK vs ENG 3rd Test: Mohammad Rizwan Becomes Fastest Pakistan Wicketkeeper To Cross 2,000 Test Runs Mark

Rawalpindi (Pakistan): Mohammad Rizwan became the fastest Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter to complete 2,000 Test runs. Rizwan achieved the significant milestone on Day 2 of Pakistan’s third and final Test against Ben Stokes’ England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Rizwan achieved the feat in 57 Test innings, going past former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of 59 innings. Rizwan, who is most likely to be announced as Pakistan's white-ball captain, was only 16 runs short of the landmark before the game and reached the 2000-run mark without having to break a sweat.

The right-hand batter came to bat after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir dismissed captain Shan Masood. He displayed intent early in his knock after hitting left-arm orthodox spinner Jack Leach for a huge six over the deep mid-wicket. But he could not survive for long as leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed accounted for his wicket.

Rizwan scored 25 runs off 46 balls with a four and a six before Rehan dismissed him LBW. Rehan did not play the first two Tests in Multan and was brought in to strengthen England’s spin attack which was said to be under immense heat as the PCB used heaters to make it dry and spin friendly surface. When the wicketkeeper-batter departed, Men in Green were reeling at 151 for five in 49.3 overs, still 116 runs behind England’s first innings score of 267.

Rizwan has scored 2009 runs at an average of 41.85 in 35 Tests. He has scored three centuries with a top score of 171 not out against Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh back in August 2024 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan lost the first Test in Multan by an innings, but returned to draw level in the series with a thumping win at the same venue, their first at home in the last three years. In three Tests in the ongoing series, Rizwan has scored 99 runs at an average of 19.80.