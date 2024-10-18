ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan End Their Winless Streak At Home After 1338 Days , Beat England By 152 Runs

Multan: Pakistan end their 11-match winless streak at home and level the series 1-1 against England in Multan on Friday. Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test which was played on the same pitch used for the first Test.

Pakistan took some harsh decision after their innings defeat in the first Test backed by the 2-0 series loss against Bangladesh. The selection committee and captain Shan Masood came on the same page as they dropped their ace batter Babar Azam, pacer Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

In addition to it, despite not having a renowned spinner in the squad, Men in Green decided to use the same pitch that was used for the first Test and decided to play with spin-heavy squad as they picked only one seamer in the playing Xi - Aamer Jamal. Men in Green took a gamble to go spin-heavy and the two finger spinners have delivered for the hosts. All 20 wickets picked by Noman Ali (11) and Sajid Khan(9)!

England needed 261 runs with 8 wickets in hand and the odds were stacked against them. Kamran Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam in batting lineup, on debut, recorded a fighting century which allowed Pakistan to post a good first innings total on a tricky pitch. England, in reply, were in a good position, thanks to Duckett's hundred but spinner Sajid Khan triggered a collapse late on day two and Pakistan dominated the proceedings post that.