PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan End Their Winless Streak At Home After 1338 Days , Beat England By 152 Runs

Multan: Pakistan end their 11-match winless streak at home and level the series 1-1 against England in Multan on Friday. Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test which was played on the same pitch used for the first Test.
Pakistan took some harsh decision after their innings defeat in the first Test backed by the 2-0 series loss against Bangladesh. The selection committee and captain Shan Masood came on the same page as they dropped their ace batter Babar Azam, pacer Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.
In addition to it, despite not having a renowned spinner in the squad, Men in Green decided to use the same pitch that was used for the first Test and decided to play with spin-heavy squad as they picked only one seamer in the playing Xi - Aamer Jamal. Men in Green took a gamble to go spin-heavy and the two finger spinners have delivered for the hosts. All 20 wickets picked by Noman Ali (11) and Sajid Khan(9)!
England needed 261 runs with 8 wickets in hand and the odds were stacked against them. Kamran Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam in batting lineup, on debut, recorded a fighting century which allowed Pakistan to post a good first innings total on a tricky pitch. England, in reply, were in a good position, thanks to Duckett's hundred but spinner Sajid Khan triggered a collapse late on day two and Pakistan dominated the proceedings post that.
England needed 261 runs with 8 wickets in hand with two days of play to spare. The odds were stacked against them as the ball was keeping low and turning square. Sajid removed Pope in the second over of the day and it was the Noman show after that.
England, like yesterday, employed different types of sweeps and that was always going to be a high-risk ploy on a spinning (technically ninth day) track. Ben Stokes top-scored with sweeps and reverse-sweeps but eventually got out stumped when he decided to step out of his crease. Brydon Carse struck three sixes but England weren't able to put any sort of pressure on the Pakistan spinners. Masood used just two spinners in the final innings and they wrapped up the proceedings inside 34 overs.
For the first time since 1987, two Pakistani spinners have taken a five-wicket haul in the same match. Seventh instances overall for Pakistan.
Two bowlers taking all 20 wickets in a Test match
M Noble (13) & H Trumble (7) vs ENG, Melbourne, 1902
C Blythe (11) & G Hurst (9) vs AUS, Birmingham, 1909
B Vogler (12) & A Faulkner (8) vs ENG, Jo'burg, 1910
J Laker (19) & T Lock (1) vs AUS, Manchester, 1956
F Mahmood (13) & Khan Mohammad (7) vs AUS, Karachi, 1956
B Massie (16) & Denis Lillee (4) vs ENG, Lord's, 1972
Sajid Khan (9) & Noman Ali (11) vs ENG, Multan, 2024
Best match figures for PAK vs ENG
13/101 - Abdul Qadir, Lahore, 1987
12/99 - Fazal Mahmood, The Oval, 1954
11/147 - Noman Ali, Multan, 2024*
11/234 - Abrar Ahmed, Multan, 2022
Best innings figures for PAK vs ENG
9/56 - Abdul Qadir, Lahore, 1987
8/46 - Noman Ali, Multan, 2024*
8/164 - Saqlain Mushtaq, Lahore, 2000
Best figures at Multan in a Test innings
8/46 - Noman Ali vs ENG, 2024*
7/111 - Sajid Khan vs ENG, 2024*
7/114 - Abrar Ahmed vs ENG, 2022
6/42 - Danish Kaneria vs BAN, 2001