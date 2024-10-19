Mohammad Rizwan Front Runner To Become Pakistan's New White-Ball Captaincy: Reports

Hyderabad: After the disastrous campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down from the captaincy of the white-ball Pakistan cricket team ahead of the Shan Masood-led side's three-match Test series against England at home. According to the latest reports from PTI, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is a leading contender to become the new ODI and T20I captain of Pakistan.

Babar took to X to announce resigning from the post in ODIs and T20Is, adding that he had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the team management of his decision in September. "I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month," Babar Azam wrote on his X handle.

According to a PTI, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten had a meeting with selectors in Karachi on Friday and will announce Rizwan's name as Babar Azam's successor soon. "Mohammad Rizwan is the frontrunner to become the white-ball captain due to his seniority, his credibility as a player and his experience of leading teams in domestic cricket and the PSL (Pakistan Super League)," a PCB source told PTI on Friday.

There have been numerous changes in the coaching staff of the Pakistan side as some of the greats like Matthew Hayden, Morne Morkel, Mickey, Arthur and Mohammed Hafiz have worked as the coaches of the side. But no one remained for a longer period, with one of the reasons behind it considered as the changes in the cricket board. They have made plenty of changes in the selection committee as well and became the first Test-playing nation to include an international umpire and sports broadcaster in the panel.

Following the Test series against England at home, Pakistan will fly for the three ODI and as many T20I series against Australia down under. It will be followed by the six white-ball games against Zimbabwe and South Africa. Men in Green will play two Tests against the Proteas as well. So, if Rizwan gets picked at the helm, a few very difficult assignments await him, considering the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 looming closer, to be held in Pakistan.