ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test Match Live In India?

Pakistan cricket team will lock horns with in-form England in the first Test of the three-match series in Multan on Monday.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket team will lock horns with in-form England in the first Test of the three-match series in Multan on Monday.
Collage: England cricket team and Pakistan Cricket team (IANS and AP)

Hyderabad: Pakistan is set to take on Ollie Pope-led England for a three-match Test series at home, with the first Test being played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday, October 7, 2024. Pakistan suffered a humbling 0-2 clean sweep at their home against Bangladesh in September.

Meanwhile, England are coming off a successful summer at home as they won all the series played at home including a series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. The first two Tests will be played in Multan while Rawalpindi will host the third and the last Test match on October 24.

The English side announced their playing XI nearly a couple of days before the match. Their regular skipper Ben Stokes, who has continued to recover from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since August, didn't pass the fitness test and will not be participating in the first Test in Multan. Ollie Pope will continue to lead the side in Stokes' absence.

On the other hand, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi made a return to the side after getting dropped in the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Notably, Pakistan have had a series to forget against Bangladesh as they were whitewashed by the visitors. Pakistan have not won a Test match at home since March 2021 -- a poor streak in which they have lost six and drawn four in familiar conditions. Pakistan last won a Test match at home against South Africa in February 2021.

Playing XIs of both teams

Pakistan's playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

Find out all the live-action details of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

When will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will take place on October 7, Monday to October 11, Friday.

Where will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will take place at The Oval in London

What time will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match start?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will start at 10:30 AM (IST)

Where will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match be broadcast?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will not be telecast in India.

Where to watch the live-streaming of Pakistan vs England 1st Test?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Hyderabad: Pakistan is set to take on Ollie Pope-led England for a three-match Test series at home, with the first Test being played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday, October 7, 2024. Pakistan suffered a humbling 0-2 clean sweep at their home against Bangladesh in September.

Meanwhile, England are coming off a successful summer at home as they won all the series played at home including a series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. The first two Tests will be played in Multan while Rawalpindi will host the third and the last Test match on October 24.

The English side announced their playing XI nearly a couple of days before the match. Their regular skipper Ben Stokes, who has continued to recover from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since August, didn't pass the fitness test and will not be participating in the first Test in Multan. Ollie Pope will continue to lead the side in Stokes' absence.

On the other hand, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi made a return to the side after getting dropped in the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Notably, Pakistan have had a series to forget against Bangladesh as they were whitewashed by the visitors. Pakistan have not won a Test match at home since March 2021 -- a poor streak in which they have lost six and drawn four in familiar conditions. Pakistan last won a Test match at home against South Africa in February 2021.

Playing XIs of both teams

Pakistan's playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

Find out all the live-action details of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

When will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will take place on October 7, Monday to October 11, Friday.

Where will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will take place at The Oval in London

What time will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match start?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will start at 10:30 AM (IST)

Where will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match be broadcast?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will not be telecast in India.

Where to watch the live-streaming of Pakistan vs England 1st Test?

Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAK VS ENG LIVE STREAMINGPAKISTAN VS ENGLAND 1ST TESTPAK VS ENG 1ST TEST LIVE IN INDIAWHERE TO WATCH PAKISTAN VS ENGLANDPAKISTAN VS ENGLAND LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.