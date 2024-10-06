ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: Pakistan is set to take on Ollie Pope-led England for a three-match Test series at home, with the first Test being played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday, October 7, 2024. Pakistan suffered a humbling 0-2 clean sweep at their home against Bangladesh in September.

Meanwhile, England are coming off a successful summer at home as they won all the series played at home including a series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. The first two Tests will be played in Multan while Rawalpindi will host the third and the last Test match on October 24.

The English side announced their playing XI nearly a couple of days before the match. Their regular skipper Ben Stokes, who has continued to recover from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since August, didn't pass the fitness test and will not be participating in the first Test in Multan. Ollie Pope will continue to lead the side in Stokes' absence.

On the other hand, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi made a return to the side after getting dropped in the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Notably, Pakistan have had a series to forget against Bangladesh as they were whitewashed by the visitors. Pakistan have not won a Test match at home since March 2021 -- a poor streak in which they have lost six and drawn four in familiar conditions. Pakistan last won a Test match at home against South Africa in February 2021.

Playing XIs of both teams

Pakistan's playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.